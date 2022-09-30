Lesson number 1: Don’t trash talk the new guys.
I should know this, because when I started at the paper in July 2018, my former boss regarded me and a few new other faces in the newsroom as easy pickings. Turned out we weren’t that easy to defeat in the picks competition, and I actually got used to beating him.
So when Matthew Bartow and Aaron Bodus started with us this year, I went after them straight away.
That may have been a bad decision, as Matthew and Aaron are currently 1-2 in the picks standings. And Ryan Weiss and I are wallowing away in fourth and fifth. Guess it’s time to eat some crow.
A 7-5 showing last week really pushed me down in the standings, after a brief rally to tie for second — just the week before!
Whatever. Sports are stupid.
Mt. Morris at Byron
Sorry Byron, you’re 0-5 and haven’t been competitive. Mt. Morris is 0-5, but picking against the Eagles has worked out pretty well so far. Pick: Mt. Morris
Chesaning
at Ovid-Elsie
I covered the Indians’ game against New Lothrop this year and that was a close one … until halftime, when the Hornets poured it on and won going away. Chesaning has been solid this year, going 2-2, pretty much the same as O-E. The Marauders are 3-2 and are playing at home. They have won two in a row — look for O-E to continue that streak. Pick: Ovid-Elsie
Corunna at Clio
Tough loss for the Cavaliers last week, getting trounced by Goodrich 42-7 for their first defeat. The only points the Cavs scored were on a circus catch by Tarick Bower (worth re-watching by the way). I think Corunna can go on the road and continue their quest for a playoff berth. Pick: Corunna
Durand at Gladstone
What? Why is Durand going to the Upper Peninsula to play a regular season game? Who cares, this one should be good, with both teams coming in undefeated. I like Durand’s team this year, but just don’t know if they can go on the road and play a game that far from home and come away with a win. Regardless, the Railroaders are playoff bound and I’m hopping on the bandwagon train. Pick: Durand
Laingsburg
at Dansville
The Wolfpack, after a slow start out of the gates, seem to have found their rhythm, led by QB Ty Randall, who has been lighting it up. Now at 3-2, they control their own playoff destiny. After last year’s near-miss, I think they can do it. Dansville is 2-3 and playing at home. Might be close, but the ‘Pack survive. Pick: Laingsburg
Morrice at Merrill
Ugh. I always pick Morrice because the Orioles usually win, and win big. Undefeated Morrice is on the road at Merrill, also undefeated, this week. Hate to do it, but I have to pick the home team in this closely-matched of a contest. And I hope this pick is wrong. Pick: Merrill
Leslie at Perry
The Blackhawks come in at 1-4, while the Ramblers are 2-3, which is better than I thought they would fare thus far. Home game for Perry equals a win. Pick: Perry
New Lothrop at Montrose
The Hornets are undefeated. Montrose sits at 3-2. Have you ever seen the old “Honey Badger Don’t Care” video on YouTube? Go watch it. That’s New Lothrop. Poisonous King Cobra? Dinner. Jackal? Dinner. Bees nest? Dinner. Hornets don’t care. They take what they want. Pick: New Lothrop
No. 4 Michigan (-10.5)
at Iowa
The Wolverines survived a scare last week vs. Maryland, only winning by seven after warming up against a soft out-of-conference schedule. Iowa is always tough at home. The thing about this one is it’s a noon kickoff and not a night game, which gets raucous. Michigan wins, but doesn’t cover the spread. Pick: Iowa
MSU at Maryland (-7.5)
The Spartans are in a funk and can’t seem to defend a pass. Maryland’s offense is going to put up some yards and points in this one. On the road? Gut check time for the Spartans. My best guess? Tuck ‘goin. Pick: Maryland
Seahawks at Lions (-6.5)
I will not pick Detroit to win anything on general principle. They probably should win this game at home, but not by a touchdown. Pick: Seahawks
