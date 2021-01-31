SHIAWASSEE COUNTY — High school winter contact sports have been placed on pause in Michigan until at least Feb. 21 and many are demanding an answer to one central question: “Why?”
Citing COVID-19 safety concerns, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services recently extended its ban on contact sports — boys and girls basketball, wrestling, competitive cheerleading and hockey — to Feb. 22. The previous order would have allowed contact sports to begin Feb. 1.
Mark Uyl, Executive Director of the Michigan High School Athletic Association, held a Zoom press conference Friday in which he said the MHSAA is advocating to have the Feb. 1 starting date back in play. He said COVID-19 data shows sports are indeed safe to play with proper safety measures in place.
“Going back to November, we have worked to get information and data to the decision makers, which really have been the office of the governor and the MDHHS,” he said “The two most pressing questions that I think every person connected to school sports has had now has been: ‘What are the numbers that are currently preventing us from playing? What do the numbers have to look like for us to play?’ ”
In mid-November, the MDHHS issued an epidemic order that included a pause on MHSAA fall tournaments and winter sports practices due to the spread of COVID-19.
On Friday, Uyl said he understood the reason for the pause at that time, but now the COVID numbers are much improved.
Uyl said daily cases are one-third of what they were in mid November and the positive test rate is half of what is was back then.
“It does beg the question right now, given the great improvements of those metrics, what are the metrics being used specifically when it comes to school sports?” he said. “Those are the two questions that we continue to push every day.”
Uyl also cited the successful completion of the fall tournaments as well as the successful use of the pilot testing program as reasons for optimism that winter contact sports should be allowed the go-ahead. He said 5,300 athletes were tested in the pilot testing program and only 1 percent tested positive for COVID in the 3 1/2 weeks of the program. He said 30,000 rapid tests were completed and negativity was reported at 99.8 percent. He said he was expecting one final update on the numbers.
Uyl also said 38 other states are currently competing in winter sports including the geographically bordering states of Wisconsin, Indiana and Ohio. That started Dec. 1, he said.
“You look at what their COVID numbers were on Dec. 1 and you now take a look at those almost two months later, and their daily cases and positive test rates are also lower,” Uyl said.
Meanwhile, area high school athletic directors are saying that players, coaches and fans are trying their best to remain positive in the face of uncertain start up dates. Winter non-contact sports such as girls and boys bowling, boys swimming and diving, girls gymnastics and alpine skiing have already been given the green light to start competitions.
Currently MHSAA “contact” winter sports can only engage in non-contact activities.
Ovid-Elsie athletic director Jesse Johnson, echoing many of Uyl’s points, said the biggest frustration right now is that answers seem to be nowhere to be found.
“Everyone is a little frustrated,” Johnson said. “But we’re trying to make the best of it. We know that every team in the state is dealing with this right now. Our kids have gotten their hopes built up, over and over again, just be let down again. And I think the biggest thing that anyone really wants is just answers or ideas on answers you could even say. What do we have to do to play? And we just have continually felt like we’ve proven that we can do these things safely and we want the opportunity to be able to prove that in competition as well.”
The student-athletes need to get some schedules set, Johnson said.
“It’s tough everyday waking up and not knowing — I guess you could say, what the future holds,” Johnson said. “Right now, our future is not in our hands at all.”
Johnson said schools are ready to play now and that once the MDHHS gives the green light, it wouldn’t take very much time for the games to get started, in terms of scheduling.
“As far as the scheduling goes, I would assume we would be playing on that Friday,” Johnson said. “If we were allowed to start playing on Feb. 1, I’d see us playing Feb. 5. Our kids have been practicing and our coaches have done a phenomenal job of getting them were they need to with the protocols that are in place. We could be starting relatively soon once they give us the green light to play.”
Johnson said that if contact sports have to wait until Feb. 21, he believes a winter season for basketball and wrestling would still take place.
“That’s everything we’re hearing but these things have been changing continuously,” Johnson said.
Owosso High School athletic director Dallas Lintner said that winter contact sports players, coaches and parents are trying to remain optimistic, although it has been frustrating at times.
“I guess the best descripter from my perspective would be cautious optimism,” Lintner said. “I think the kids, and the whole sports community, are eager and there is a lot of anticipation. There’s also some frustration too with some uncertainty and Feb. 21 seems like it’s a long ways away. Coaches are continuing to condition. They are continuing to be positive with the kids and keep them engaged in creative ways. But it still feels like there is a haze and a dark cloud over everything because of the uncertainty.”
Sports scheduling, Lintner said is difficult even under normal conditions, but right now with winter contact sports, under the pause and with COVID-19, is doubly tough. But Lintner added if the OK was given, even as early as Monday, the games would start to be played almost immediately.
“We would have schedules, we would have officials hired and we would everything ready to go,” Lintner said. “Sports leaders, organizers and coaches are so eager to help our kids that they would do what it takes to make that happen.”
Lintner said winter contact will look different, no matter when they start.
“There are things, that no matter what, are going to look different,” Lintner said. “Nobody is going to have that non-conference schedule that they are accustomed to and I can’t imagine that winter sports will have the audience that we want or even deserve but there has to be some concessions. I mean we have to keep health and safety at the forefront. I can’t imagine any sport where we wouldn’t have some spectator restrictions. When the rubber meets the road, this is about our kids and doing the right thing.”
New Lothrop athletic director Kevin Murphy said the student-athletes have had it the toughest, not knowing when their seasons may start.
“Our coaches and our student-athletes have done an amazing job with staying positive,” Murphy said. “And we’re waiting for the pause to be lifted. I would say overall the toughest part is not knowing when and now if, we’re going to restart. But they are working hard and hopeful and positive. We don’t control the situation, we just have to be ready to react and that’s what we’re doing here.”
Uyl said winter contact sports would start “within days” of getting the go-ahead.
“Once we do get the go-ahead, competion can happen very quickly, within a few days,” Uyl said. “There still is enough runway left for those four contact sports to start quickly, to be able to get those regular-season games in — with some creative scheduling, you may end up having about the same number of regular-season games as you would in a traditional season.”
He was asked if there would be rapid testing for winter and spring sports.
“We’re hoping that they can take place without the rapid tests,” Uyl said. “When you cite the other states, no one is rapid testing.”
Uyl said that Friday marked Day 14 of winter practices, adding that it’s time to take the next step.
“In the four contact sports, there hasn’t been able to be any physical contact during those workouts or any competion,” Uyl said. “But we’ve been gathering groups of kids and coaches every, day indoors, and now on day 14 the feedback that we’ve gotten back from our schools has been incredibly, incredibly good.”
He said, as the order stands now, masks would be required for winter athletes.
Uyl said that there will be limits on spectators for sports such as basketball and wrestling as well as the others. The current order sets a limit of 100 spectators. If an arena’s capacity is larger than 10,000, that number could be 500.
“Our focus is on getting our kids playing first,” Uyl said. “Once they’re given the go-ahead for that, then specators guidance will be based on whatever the current order is.”
Uyl also said there is also an increased level of communication between the MHSAA and the MDHHS since the appointment of new MDHHS director Elizabeth Hertel. Former MDHHS director Robert Gordon resigned last week.
“I have to thank the new director of the Department of Health and Human Services, director Hertel,” Uyl said. “The prevous four days of communication this week with the health department has been better than it probably has been in the previous four months. There certainly is a very clear change that communication and dialogue is something that is valued by director Hertel; we’re appreciative of the communication we’ve had.”
Uyl was asked how a late start up to winter sports would affect spring sports. He had no definitive answer.
“The reality is we need to see exactly when winter sports can start,” Uyl said. “Once we know what that start date is, we can then set the end date (of winter). We should also be able to finalize exactly what the spring calendar is going to look like.”
He said that spring sports was lost entirely last year and that he will do everything he can to prevent that this time around.
“Our goal going back to last July is three seasons,” Uyl said. “We still have the opportunity to do that. The goal is still three seasons that all reach the finish line.”
A Let Them Play rally was set for today at the Michigan Capitol Building in Lansing. Hundreds of high school athletes, parents, coaches and administrators were scheduled to descend upon the Capitol with the request to simply, Let Them Play.
