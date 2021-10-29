MILLINGTON — Issac Slough completed only two passes, but they were both touchdowns to Luke Matusik and Millington blanked Ovid-Elsie 36-0 in a Division 6 pre-district playoff game Friday.
Leyton Mays and Matusik adding rushing scores for Millington (10-0).
Ovid-Elsie (6-4) struggled on offense a week after forfeiting to Corunna due to COVID-19 issues within the school district. Axel Newell went 4 of 15 passes for 82 yards and was picked off twice. Eddy Evans led the ground attack with 54 yards on 11 carries.
More O-E stats: Rushing — Colin Fluharty 2-9. Receiving: Fluharty 1-58; Logan Thompson 2-15; Jacob Schaub 1-9.
Lansing Catholic 37, Durand 6
LANSING — Joey Baker tossed two touchdowns to lead Lansing Catholic past Durand in a Division 6 playoff matchup Friday night.
Baker completed 3 of 5 passes for 95 yards, throwing scores to Brandon Lewis and Dylan Farrar. Alex Watters and Nic Gruber punched rushing scores for the Cougars (9-1).
Darin Alward’s 52-yard touchdown run with 4:47 left in the game accounted for Durand’s (6-4) only points with the Cougars already up 37-0. Alward finished with 84 yards on 10 carries.
More Durand stats: Passing — Austin Kelley 3-8-51. Rushing — Kelley 7-8; Charlie Rawlins 6-6; Gabe Lynn 4-2. Receiving — Mason Pancheck 1-20; Alward 2-16. Defense — Evan Samson 9 tackles, 1 sack.
