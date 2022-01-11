CROSS COUNTRY: Owosso freshman Jenkinson named Runner of the Year

OWOSSO — Josie Jenkinson’s approach to running is simple: With hard work and a positive mindset, anything is possible.
The Owosso freshman best exemplified this approach during the Division 2 Girls Cross Country regionals Oct. 29 at St. Francis Retreat Center. Seeded to place 12th, and facing less than ideal course conditions, Jenkinson kept pace with some of the fastest runners in the field.
Defying expectations, the 15-year-old placed fifth in 20 minutes, 6.3 seconds — just 10 seconds behind the second place finisher. That earned Jenkinson a trip to the MHSAA Lower Peninsula Division 2 state finals at Michigan International Speedway where she paced area runners, running 47th in 19:43.54.
Her determination and commitment to excellence has netted her the 2021 Argus-Press All-Area Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year award.
“Honestly, this season was more than I expected,” Jenkinson said. “I couldn’t say anything bad about this season. I achieved everything that I wanted to.”
Owosso cross country coach Brock Holtsclaw was first introduced to Jenkinson when her mother brought her to the program’s summer running club prior to her sixth grade year. Josie was quiet to start, but really took to running in seventh grade, capping off the season with a second place performance at the Shiawassee County Championship meet.
Jenkinson continued to improve in eighth grade and made considerable strides this year. It’d be easy to assume Jenkinson is just a naturally gifted runner, Holtsclaw said, but that wouldn’t be accurate.
“It is Josie’s hard work that sets her apart,” Holtsclaw said. “She started running year-round in middle school and earned her way to where she is. The best part is, I don’t believe we’ve seen anything yet. The sky is truly the limit for Josie.”
Jenkinson’s goals entering the season including running in the 19s and qualifying for the state meet. The freshman helped lead the Owosso girls to a second place finish in the Flint Metro League, as well as a team title at the Shiawassee County Championship meet.
Jenkinson was the individual county champion, placing first in 19:55.3 while teammate Julionna West was second in 20:17.4. The Trojans narrowly missed qualifying for the state finals as a team, losing a tiebreaker for third place in the regional meet.
Jenkinson ran a season-best 19:39.7 Oct. 9 at the Greater Flint Cross Country Championships, placing seventh.
“She was way faster than that,” Holtsclaw said. “She never really got the chance to run a great time at the end of the season. Most of our final meets were on wet, soft ground where everyone ran a little slower due to course conditions. This included her standout race of the year at regionals.”
Jenkinson said what she most enjoys about running is setting goals and then working to achieve them.
“I like having a team that I can go and run with,” she added, “because now that it’s winter, we still all run together.”
Jenkinson’s future goals include a return to the state finals and running in the low 19s/high 18s.
“She has three years left and will be even better in the future,” Holtsclaw said. “Josie is a special athlete, but also a great person. She is friendly, kind, nice, funny, a great teammate, and the whole team loves her.”
Argus-Press 2021 All-Area Girls Cross Country Team
Runner of the Year
Josie Jenkinson, Owosso
The freshman clocked a personal-best 19:39.7, running seventh out of 167 runners at the Greater Flint Cross Country Championships Oct. 9. Jenkinson won the individual county championship in 19:55.3 and placed fifth at the Division 2 regionals in 20:06.3. Jenkinson paced all area runners at the Lower Peninsula Division 2 state finals, running 47th in 19:43.54.
First Team
Libby Summerland, Owosso
Summerland, a sophomore, ran a personal-best 20:11.0 at the Greater Flint Cross Country Championships Oct. 9, finishing 14th. She ran third at the Shiawassee County Championship meet in 20:23.5 and was 93rd at the Division 2 state finals in 20:20.07.
Ally Andres, New Lothrop
Andres ran a personal-best 20:50.3 at the Shiawassee County Championships — good for fourth place. The freshman ran first in the Byron Fox and Hound meet in 21:41 and recorded second place finishes in three meets: the Corunna Earlybird Invitational Aug. 31 (21:47.4), the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference Jamboree No. 2 Sept. 28 (22:00) and the MMAC Jamboree No. 3 Oct. 12 (21:06.1). Andres ran 116th at the Division 3 state finals (21:04.75).
Julionna West, Owosso
The Owosso freshman finished second at the Shiawassee County Championships Oct. 23, running a personal-best 20:17.4. West ran ninth at the Flint Metro League Championship (20:43.1) and finished 20th at the Division 2 regional meet (21:18.8).
Piper White, Ovid-Elsie
White, a freshman, led area runners in Division 3 with a 94th place finish at the Lower Peninsula state finals Nov. 6, clocking a personal-best 20:48.8. White ran third in consecutive MMAC Jamborees (22:18.5 Sept. 28 and 22:05.9 Oct 12) and clocked a 14th place finish at the Division 3 regional meet (22:37.4).
Emily Rathka, Laingsburg
Rathka ran a personal-best 21:18.18 at the Lower Peninsula Division 3 state finals, placing 128th. The freshman clocked a 16th place finish at the Division 3 regional meet (22:46.5) and finished sixth at the Shiawassee County Championships (21:28.7).
Second Team
Ella Kloeckner, Perry
Kloeckner, a freshman, ran a season-best 22:03.5 at the Greater Lansing Athletic Conference Championship meet Oct. 26, placing ninth. Kloeckner finished 19th at the Division 3 regional meet (23:31.9) and 194th at the Lower Peninsula state finals (22:23.8).
Hayven Thiel, Corunna
Thiel ran a personal-best 20:54.2 to finish 29th at the Greater Flint Cross Country Championships Oct. 9. The Corunna freshman placed fifth, a season high, at the Shiawassee County Championships (21:05.3) and ran 27th at the Division 2 regional meet (22:12.9).
Teagen Hallock, Perry
The Perry freshman ran a personal-best 22:04.6 for 10th place at the Greater Lansing Athletic Conference Championship meet Oct. 26. Hallock placed a season-high eighth at the Corunna Earlybird invitational (22:45.7) and 20th at the Division 3 regional meet (23:32.2). Hallock finished 199th at the Lower Peninsula state finals in 22:26.3.
Evelyn Logghe, Laingsburg
Logghe ran a personal-best 21:54.3 for a season-high eighth place finish at the Shiawassee County Championships Oct. 23. Logghe ran 22nd at the Division 3 regional meet (23:40.8) and 200th at the Lower Peninsula state finals (22:27.1).
Josie Bauman, New Lothrop
Bauman ran a season-best 22:15.5 at the Shepherd Bluejay Invitational — finishing 28th. The New Lothrop sophomore placed a season-high fifth at the Genesee Cross Country Invitational (23:48.2) and finished ninth at the Shiawassee County Championships (22:33.6). Bauman ran 23rd at the Division 3 regional meet (23:51.4) and finished 197th at the Lower Peninsula state finals (22:25.4).
Honorable Mention
Alexis Spitzley, Ovid-Elsie
Emma Kribbs, Laingsburg
Izabell Konesny, Durand
Emma Bruckman, Corunna
Emily Muller, Ovid-Elsie
Claire Agnew, Owosso
Madison Thornton, Ovid-Elsie
Taylor Bailey, Chesaning
Juul Haartmans, Byron
Addison Rusz, Laingsburg
