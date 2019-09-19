DURAND — Durand’s volleyball team dominated Madison Academy Wednesday, sweeping the Eagles 25-7, 25-8, 25-4.
Jade Garske led the Railroaders with eight aces, while teammate Clara Henry recorded team-highs in kills (six) and assists (nine), in addition to three aces of her own.
Alivia Gilson added eight digs and Goldyn Graham had six assists.
Cavaliers cruise past Blackhawks
CORUNNA — Elizabeth Norris’s 22 assists, 14 kills, five blocks and two aces powered Corunna past Ortonville Brandon 25-14, 25-21, 25-10 Wednesday.
JaiLia Campos had a team-high 12 digs, Ellie Toney added 12 kills and 11 assists, and Lilly Bower and Hannah Hollister each recorded 10 digs for the Cavaliers.
With the win, Corunna improved to 9-2-1 overall and 4-0 in the Flint Metro League. The team will be back in action Saturday at the Saginaw Heritage Invitational.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.