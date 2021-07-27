LAINGSBURG — On the soccer field, Grace Graham knows her role.
The senior forward was called upon to score goals in 2021 season and she repeatedly came through for the Wolfpack, netting a career-high 39 with 12 assists to lead the team to its first regional final appearance in school history. She’s also been named the 2021 Argus-Press All-Area Girls Soccer Player of the Year
“It was my senior season so I give a lot of credit to the fact that I was so excited to play, not having a junior season (due to COVID) and going into my last year playing soccer,” Graham said. “That excitement and drive to want to do well for my last season and to leave Laingsburg soccer at a good point, I think that’s what set me apart.”
As a freshman, Graham had 24 goals and five assists for the Wolfpack, capturing first team Argus-Press All-Area honors. The No. 9-ranked Wolfpack, which also featured All-State defender Sophie Wilsey and Myia Danek in net, went 17-4-2 before being ousted in the 2018 district finals by Saginaw Valley Lutheran, 2-1, in double overtime.
Graham netted 21 goals and three assists during her sophomore campaign and was named a second team All-Stater by the Michigan High School Soccer Coaches Association. The Wolfpack went 9-5-3 in 2019.
“She’s just relentless,” Laingsburg coach Graham Lockwood said. “I think it was during her freshman or sophomore year, I (actually) had to tell her to dial it back a little because you’re not always going to be able to play at that pace that she was trying to play at.”
The cancellation of the 2020 season only provided more motivation for Graham. The senior made most of her opportunity, leading the Wolfpack to a 17-3-2 record.
Graham’s name was undoubtedly circled on many opposing teams’ scouting report, which made the senior’s standout performance all the more impressive, according to Lockwood.
“I give all credit to my team because I couldn’t score without them,” Graham said. “I think it’s the biggest compliment when other teams watch out for you and you know that they’re looking out for you. … That motivates you even more.”
For Graham, the most memorable moment of the season was a 2-1 victory over Lansing Christian in the Division 4 district championship game, Laingsburg’s first district crown since 2004.
“(Lansing Christian has) been our soccer rivals ever since I started playing,” Graham said. “It was sweet getting back to playing and then beating the team that we wanted to beat the most.”
A 3-1 victory over Clarkston Everest Collegiate propelled the Wolfpack into the Division 4 regional final. Lockwood recalls Graham scoring the crucial third goal to put the game away.
“She was just so tenacious in getting that goal,” Lockwood said. “Just the way she got it (was impressive). Fighting through defenders, she and the goalie went up to challenge for the ball, it just bounced her way and she finished it.”
The Wolfpack fell 2-1 to Bad Axe in the ensuing regional final. Despite the loss, Graham said the team had a lot to be proud of. She’s particularly grateful to have been a part of the Laingsburg program.
“It means a lot to me,” she said. “Soccer has obviously been one of my favorite sports all throughout my life. Knowing that I might have made a little difference in the program is a big deal to me.”
Graham will continue her academic and athletic career at the University of Michigan this fall, competing on the university’s rowing team while pursuing a major in psychology. Graham’s long-term goal, she said, is to become a chiropractor.
Player of the Year
Grace Graham, Laingsburg
The senior forward scored a career-high 39 goals with 12 assists for the Wolfpack, leading the team to its first regional final appearance. Graham named First Team All-State by the Michigan High School Soccer Coaches Association.
FIRST TEAM
Lorna Strieff, Laingsburg
The junior forward formed a solid one-two punch with Graham offensively, netting 16 goals with eight assists for the Wolfpack.
Evalyn Cole, Ovid-Elsie
Cole registered team highs in goals (16) and assists (13) for the Marauders, garnering first team all-Mid-Michigan Activities Conference and first team all-district honors.
Hailee Campbell, Ovid-Elsie
Campbell notched 12 goals and nine assists for the Maruaders, earning first-team all-conference and first-team all-district honors.
Sophia Sanfilippo, Laingsburg
Like Graham and Strieff, Sanfilippo demonstrated an affinity for finding the back of the net for the Wolfpack, scoring 11 goals with six assists.
Madeline Stark, Byron
Stark netted a team-high 19 goals with three assists for the Eagles as a sophomore.
Madison Cunningham, Ovid-Elsie
Cunningham had six goals with 10 assists for the Marauders, earning first team all-MMAC and second-team all-district honors.
Ava Bates, Ovid-Elsie
Bates only allowed one goal during conference play and registered 13 shutouts this season for the Marauders. She was named first team all-MMAC and first-team all-district.
Lily Usher, Owosso
The first team Flint Metro League selection registered 286 saves this season, third most in any single season in MHSAA history.
Abby Kirkbride, Laingsburg
Kirkbride made the transition from midfielder to goaltender this season, posting 12 shutouts with a 0.8 goals-against average.
Honorable Mention
Emilie Saint Amour, Laingsburg
Hadley Bukantis, Ovid-Elsie
Audrey Bates, Ovid-Elsie
Aubrey Arnett, Ovid-Elsie
Haylee Palus, Ovid-Elsie
Claudia Drake, Owosso
Pearl Schmidt, Byron
Haylee Schott, Byron
Teala Patterson, Durand
Olivia Karanja, Corunna
