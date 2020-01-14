FLUSHING — Corunna fell on the road to Flushing 74-34 Monday.
Ellie Toney was the only Cavalier to reach double digits, scoring 11 points. Danielle French had nine points and Sydnie Gillett scored eight.
With the loss the Cavs fell below .500 on the season to 4-5 (2-2 Flint Metro Stars).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.