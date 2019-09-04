BYRON — Byron held off Durand, 2-1, Tuesday in a Mid-Michigan Activities Conference boys soccer game.
The Eagles took a 2-0 lead into the halftime break following goals by Matthew Williams and Jacob Miller. Williams scored his 15th goal of the season in the game’s 17th minute off an assist by Miller.
Miller then made it 2-0 by scoring off a direct kick in the 24th minute. The Railroaders cut the deficit to 2-1 when Evan Burr scored with 29 minutes left in the contest.
Billy Bailey made seven saves for Byron.
BYRON 2, DURAND 1
Durand 0 1 — 1
Byron 2 0 — 2
SCORING SUMMARY
First Half
BY: Matthew Williams (Jacob Miller assist), 17th minute.
BY: Jacob Miller (unassisted on direct kick), 24th minute.
Second Half
DU: Evan Burr, 51st minute.
TEAM STATISTICS
Goaltending: Byron (Billy Bailey 7 saves)
