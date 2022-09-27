LAINGSBURG — Senior Brayden Thomas scored a hat trick and Laingsburg captured a 6-0 Senior Night boys soccer victory over Bath Monday.
Haydon Collier, Dano Winans and Dylan Hulliberger also scored for the Wolfpack (7-2-3).
Laingsburg scored four times in the first half under the lights. Collier scored the first goal off an assist by Hulliberger, then Thomas made it 2-0 with an assist from Hulliberger.
Thomas added two more goals unassisted.
Winans converted a pass from Aaron Willoughby and Hulliberger closed the scoring unassisted.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Perry’s Hallock 17th
LAKE ODESSA — Perry’s Teagen Hallock ran 17th in 24:24 during Monday’s Greater Lansing Activities Conference girls cross country jamboree at Lakewood.
The Ramblers did not have an official team finish as they did not have the required five runners.
Perry was backed up by Annabella Kue (28th, 28:47.8), Hannah Brodberg (31st, 31:06.4) and Chloe Zegelien (35th, 32:56.59).
Leslie’s Jaidyn Smith ran first in 20:16.59. The Blackhawks were first in the team standings with 19 points. Next came Stockbridge (59), Lake Odessa Lakewood (66) and Lansing Christian (83).
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Mergos 40th for Ramblers
LAKE ODESSA — Elliott Mergos of Perry finished 40th Monday during the boys’ GLAC Jamboree at Lakewood.
Mergos clocked a time of 24:24.
Leslie’s Cameron Pierce ran first in 17:17.7.
Olivet was first in the boys team standings with 36 points while Leslie was second with 40. Perry did not have an official score.
Perry’s Eric Fisher ran 47th (27:38.7), Joshua Hinkley ran 49th (28:13.3) and Boaz Mergos ran 52nd (36:22).
