ORTONVILLE — The Corunna swim team finished in second place at the Flint Metro League swimming championships this Saturday. The Cavaliers amassed 331 points, but weren’t able to keep up with Lake Fenton, which totalled 484.
Owosso finished fifth with 239 points. Ortonville Brandon was third with 267, Swartz Creek finished fourth with 263, Flint Kearsley sixth with 209 and Holly finished last with 97 points.
Starring individually for the Cavaliers was Grant Kerry. Kerry was the individual champion in the 100-yard freestyle race with a time of 50.8 seconds. He also finished second in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 22.6 seconds. Ironically, it was his second-place 50-yard time that Kerry qualified for the individual state championships.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.