OWOSSO — Every runner knows the importance of a strong finishing kick. The home stretch is so often where races are won.
Owosso’s Libby Summerland finished her 2022 season strong, clocking a personal-best time of 19:40.1 seconds to place 44th at the MHSAA Lower Peninsula Division 2 girls state cross country finals.
Summerland delivered the best finish of any area girls runner who competed at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn that day, regardless of division.
For Summerland’s season-long efforts, she has been named The Argus-Press 2022 All-Area Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year.
Owosso cross country coach Brock Holtsclaw said that Summerland is a hard worker every single day she runs, whether it’s practicing or in a race.
“What makes Libby so special is her work ethic,” Holtsclaw said. “Libby is as hard of a worker as I have ever seen. She will do everything you ask of her and more. She hasn’t just worked to become the fastest runner for Owosso cross country this season, she was also the (school’s) fastest runner last track season in every event from the 100 (meter dash) to the 3,200. Neither of those extremes come easy for her either. She has worked to get better at every distance and has taken time off every single year since she began back in middle school.”
Summerland’s track and field exploits show how truly versatile she is. She finished eighth in the pole vault to make All-State honors last spring at 10-feet, 3-inches and also finished 15th in the state in the 400-meter dash.
Summerland felt good about her performance in this year’s cross country finals, despite some challenging weather conditions at MIS.
“It’s very open and it was pretty windy and then finishing on the race track was long and kind of miserable but having those people right by you, yelling at you, it’s pretty amazing,” Summerland said. “It was definitely the hardest finish I’ve ever had — the most painful finish.”
Summerland said the Division 2 regionals at DeWitt the previous week ranks right among her biggest thrills as well, both individually and as a team. Summerland finished seventh in 19:46, and Owosso qualified for the state meet as a team by placing third with 77 points. In doing so, the Trojans surprised some observers, Summerland felt.
“It was great news being able to go to the states with the team. That whole meet was just pretty great. We were going into it (seeded) fourth but we got third,” Summerland said.
Host DeWitt ended up fourth, nine points behind Owosso.
As a team, Owosso placed 14th in the state in Division 2, scoring 367 points. Summerland considers that a tremendous accomplishment and one that made the season so special.
“The biggest highlight was my team,” said Summerland. “We pushed it really hard during workouts. We were close last year and so it was pretty cool to actually go to states as a team.”
Individually, Summerland says cross country is a very tough sport.
Summerland was a an All-Area cross country first-teamer last year.
Summerland’s stiffest challenge for runner of the year came from sophomore teammate Josie Jenkinson — who despite an early-season injury that kept her sidelined for the first two races, actually timed, by a hair, the fastest time of the season for any area girls cross country runner, finishing in 19:40.0 at the Flint Metro League Championships. Jenkinson, last year’s Argus-Press All-Area Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year, still delivered a standout campaign. But Summerland delivered superior times at the state finals and the regionals and a few other races that each competed in.
The Argus-Press 2022 Girls All-Area
Cross Country Teams
Runner of the Year
Libby Summerland, Owosso
Summerland delivered the best state finals finish of any area girls competitor, running 19:40.1 for 44th spot in the Division 2 Finals. The junior also had the area’s best regional performance, placing seventh in 19:46. Summerland finished second at the Shiawassee County Championships, in 20:05.1, and sixth at the Flint Metro League Championships (19:47.2). She was fifth at the Corunna Earlybird, with a time of 20:44.17. She had six sub-20 minute times but shone brightest in the final two races of the season.
First Team
Josie Jenkinson, Owosso
Jenkinson reigned as the Shiawassee County individual champion, nipping Summerland by approximately 3 seconds, 20:01.9 to 20:05.1. The sophomore also logged the fastest time of the season for any area runner, 19:40.0, good for third-place at the Flint Metro League Championships. Jenkinson finished 59th in the state in Division 2 (19:55.7) after placing eighth at the Division 2 regional (19:48.6). She missed the first two meets of the season due to an injury but logged six sub-20 times this year and came up just short of repeating as All-Area Runner of the Year.
Emma Crandell, Owosso
The freshman ran a season-best time of 20:08.9 at the Division 2 state finals at MIS, good for 81st place. Crandell placed 14th at the Division 2 regionals (20:17.4). She finished fifth at the Shiawassee County Championships (21:11.7) and ran 18th at the Corunna Earlybird (21:57.5).
Hayven Thiel, Corunna
Thiel, a sophomore, placed 19th at the Division 2 regional at DeWitt, clocking a personal-best time of 20:33.7. That was just shy of qualifying for the state finals. Thiel placed third at the Shiawasse County Meet in 20:41.8. She was 20th at the Flint Metro League Championships and 37th at the Greater Flint Cross Country Championships. Thiel placed 17th at the Corunna Earlybird.
Clarissa Baese, Ovid-Elsie
Baese, a freshman, ran a personal-best time of 20:38 at the Greater Flint Cross Country Championships for 34th place. She placed 87th at the MHSAA Lower Peninsula Division 3 Finals in 21:08.1. Baese finished 13th at the Division 3 regionals at DeWitt in 21:13.9. She was seventh st the Shiawassee County Champioonships (21:13.7).
Alexis Spitzley, Ovid-Elsie
The senior clocked a season-best time of 21:03.3 while placing 12th at the Division 3 regionals at DeWitt. Spitzley ran 102nd at the MHSAA Lower Peninsula Finals in 21:21.17. She had three top three finishes in MMAC Jamborees including a first-place run of 21:09.8.
Second Team
Julionna West, Owosso
West, a sophomore, ran a season-best time of 20:33.5, good for 18th place at the Division 2 regionals. She finished 191st at the Division 2 state meet in 21:47.1. She had three sub-21-minute performances this season. West scampered eighth at the Shiawassee County Championships (21:29.8). She was 10th at the Corunna Earlybird (21:20.3).
Emily Rathka, Laingsburg
The sophomore finished 118th at the Division 3 state finals but her personal-best time of 20:48.2 came during a fourth-place finish at the Shiawassee County Meet at Corunna High School. She ran 10th at the Division 3 regional at DeWitt in 21:00.3. She was third at the Corunna Earlybird (22:08.8).
Claire Agnew, Owosso
The senior delivered a personal-best time of 21:03.7 while finishing 145th in the state in Division 2. Agnew placed 31st at the Division 2 regionals (21:21.1) and ran ninth at the Shiawassee County Championships (21:39.0).
Piper White, Ovid-Elsie
The 10th-grader finished 126th in the state at the Division 3 Finals, clocking a 21:40.30. White’s best time was a 21:10.8 this season at the Greater Flint Cross Country Championships for 46th spot. White landed three top three finishes at MMAC jamborees and finished sixth at the Shiawassee County Championships (21:13.4).
Evelyn Logghe, Laingsburg
Logghe, a sophomore, finished 155th in the state in 22:03.03. Logghe placed 19th at the Division 3 regionals in 21:41.3. Her best time of the season was a 21:35.5, good for 14th spot in the CMAC Jamboree No. 3. She ran 10th at the Shiawassee County Championships in 21:47.
Honorable Mention
Madison Phillips, Laingsburg
Addison Rusz, Laingsburg
Matylda Aslanowicz, Corunna
Josie Bauman, New Lothrop
Klara Mulcahy, New Lothrop
Taylor Bailey, Chesaning
Kaia Spiess, Ovid-Elsie
Julia Slackta, Byron
Teagen Hallock, Perry
Lillie Corbat, Morrice
Elizabeth Beland, Durand
