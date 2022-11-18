Libby Summerland

Owosso High School junior Libby Summerland has been voted The Argus-Press 2022 All-Area Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year. Summerland finished 44th in the state in Division 2 with a personal-best time of 19 minutes, 40 seconds.

 Argus-Press Photo/Jerome Murphy

OWOSSO — Every runner knows the importance of a strong finishing kick. The home stretch is so often where races are won.

Owosso’s Libby Summerland finished her 2022 season strong, clocking a personal-best time of 19:40.1 seconds to place 44th at the MHSAA Lower Peninsula Division 2 girls state cross country finals.

