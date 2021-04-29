LANSING — Corunna seniors Carson Socia and Cole Mieske were both named honorable mention All-State in Division 2 by The Associated Press Wednesday.
Mieske averaged 16.8 points, 4.8 steals and 4.3 assists. Socia averaged 12..7 points, 4.2 assists, 3.0 steals and drained an area-high 39 3-pointers.
Muskegon Orchard View’s Ke’Ontae Barnes was named the Division 2 Player of the Year.
Barnes is Orchard View’s all-time leading boys scorer with 1,607 career points. He averaged 26.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.9 steals and 3.7 assists per game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.