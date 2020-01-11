DURAND — Sarah Marvin and Makayla Clement each scored 21 points to lift the 10th-ranked Byron girls past Durand 67-14 Friday.
Marvin shot 11-for-11 from the free throw line and Clement scored 15 of her points in the first quarter thanks in part to three 3-pointers.
Marvin has missed just two free throws all season and said it is a big part of her game.
“Free throws are something we work on hard in practice,” she said. “Free throws are free points and it’s definitely something we strive to be perfect on. And I think all of our practice and our discipline really shows through.”
Clement said that after she made her first 3-pointer she felt much more relaxed.
“After I hit the first one, I felt a little more on and after I hit the second one, I knew I was right there,” Clement said.
The win lifted Byron to 7-0 overall and 5-0 in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference. Marvin said there are several big games coming up for the Eagles, who debuted this week as a ranked team by the Associated Press in Division 3.
“We have New Lothrop on Tuesday and we definitely don’t want to overlook them,” she said. “They’re always a good team and they have a good coach and they’re always ready to play.”
Marvin added seven assists, eight rebounds and five steals. Raegan Forgie had 10 points, six steals and five assists.
Durand (2-5, 1-4 MMAC) featured 11 points from Jordyn Lawrence. Rylee Remington had three points.
The Railroaders are playing without the services of standout guard Kennedy Pawloski, who is out with a rolled ankle. Durand coach Cecil Cole said Pawloski can hopefully return in a few weeks.
“We have five freshman and we’re a young team,” Cole said. “Kennedy rolled it pretty bad and she’ll be out a couple of weeks. We took our lumps, but the good thing is that the freshmen are getting experience under fire.”
Byron head coach Theresa Marvin said her team played hard for 32 minutes.
“We hope that Kennedy Pawloski gets healthy for them because she’s one of their better players and they are very young,” Marvin said. “Kudos to the Durand girls for playing hard all four quarters. It was a good league win for us.
“What we’re trying to do in all of these league games in January is to keep executing.”
BYRON 67, DURAND 14
BYRON (7-0, 5-0 MMAC): Sarah Marvin 5 11-11 21, Makayla Clement 8 2-4 21, Raegan Forgie 4 2-5 10, McKenna Clement 1 3-4 5, Skylar Lewis 1 0-0 3, Haley Hooley 1 0- 3, Allison Hooley 1 0-0 2, Becky Marvin 1 0-0 2. Totals: 22 18-24 67.
DURAND (2-5, 1-4 MMAC): Jordyn Lawrence 4 2-3 11, Riley Remington 1 0-0 3. Totals: 5 2-3 14.
Byron 23 20 12 12 — 67
Durand 3 3 2 6 — 14
3-Point Goals: Durand 2 (Lawrence 1, Remington 1). Byron 5 (Makayla Clement 3, Lewis 1, Haley Hooley 1).Rebounds: Byron (Sarah Marvin 8). Assists: Byron (Sarah Marvin 7, Forgie 5). Steals: Byron (Forgie 6, Sarah Marvin 5).
