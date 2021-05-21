ST. JOHNS — Laingsburg senior Zach Koerner wrapped up his third individual Central Michigan Athletic Conference golf championship Thursday.
Koerner shot 75 at the CMAC league tournament at The Emerald. Koerner was second to Bath’s Ethan Swenson, who carded a 73, but Koerner won the overall season title.
Bath was first in the team standings Thursday with a 333. Fowler was next (362) while Pewamo-Westphalia (371), Laingsburg (389) and Portland St. Patrick (511) rounded out the field.
Laingsburg finished fourth in the final team standings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.