CORUNNA — Kari Carnell’s 300th career coaching win Wednesday will be one she will remember for quite some time.
Carnell’s charged up — and banged up — Cavaliers upset league-leading Clio in a five-set thriller, 24-26, 25-23, 25-20, 24-26, 17-15.
Clio entered the match leading the Flint Metro League Stars Division at 3-0. The Cavs improved to 2-2 in the Stars Division and 10-8-4 overall.
“This is kind of a fun win for us,” Carnell said. “We prepare the best we can and we played hard. I think we played with a lot of heart tonight and with a lot of passion and we wanted to get it done. I’m really proud of them that we stuck together and played as a team.”
Corunna junior outside hitter Neele’ge’ Sims led the way with 19 kills and three blocks, while senior outside hitter Josalyn Stratton was right behind with 12 kills and 25 digs. Mary Yerian and Stratton each added four aces.
Kira Patrick handed out 37 assists and Jenna Bauman had 30 digs.
Carnell, now 300-151-45 in 11 seasons at Corunna, called it an emotional victory in which every Cavalier player contributed. Corunna has endured the loss of three players to injuries this season, including Ellie Toney, The Argus-Press All-Area Volleyball Player of the Year last season, and Sydney Gillett, who are both out with ACL injuries.
“Every single kid on the court, not on the court, and my kids who are injured had their roles, they all played a huge part,” Carnell said.
The fifth and final set was tied 13 times. With the score deadlocked at 15, Clio served into the net. Corunna captured the winning point when the Mustangs’ attack sailed long and out of bounds.
“We were very, I wouldn’t say nervous, but we were definitely excited for this game because we were playing the No. 1 team in the league,” said Sims, who missed the end of 2020 season after being injured in a car crash. “Obviously we had a couple of upsets earlier in the season, so we were excited to go after it tonight. Everybody definitely did their part and did their roles. (In the last set), we didn’t have as many unforced errors.”
Corunna nearly won the match in four games, digging out of a seven-point hole to tie it at 17 as Yerian scored seven straight service points. It was tied at 24, but the Mustangs were able to score the next two points on an ace and a tip.
“I feel like we came in with better energy tonight and it made everyone on the team play better,” said Patrick, a junior setter.
Stratton said it was an emotional win in another sense for the Cavaliers.
“Last year, Neele’ge’ wasn’t able to play with us against Clio,” Stratton said. “We had beat them and this year, she got to be with us and it felt even better to win, knowing that she could be involved on the court with us this year.”
Stratton said it was Corunna’s best match of the season.
“I feel like it was our toughest game so far, energy-wise,” she said. “And it came down to the last two points.”
NOTES: Toney tore the ACL her right knee in the offseason. Her father, Trent, posted a picture Aug. 5 of the senior, who is also one of the area’s top basketball players, working out in the gym “five weeks post-op.” Toney committed to play basketball for Davenport University in June. She is 39 points shy of 1,000 for her career and 308 from Corunna’s all-time scoring record.
