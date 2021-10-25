Five area high school football teams will compete in the first round of the playoffs this week, officially announced Sunday during the MHSAA Selection Show on Bally Sports Detroit.
The days and times of matchups will be determined sometime today. Games will either be played Friday or Saturday.
Four of the five area teams start on the road. The only team to draw a home game was Morrice (9-0). The Orioles jumped to the top of the 8-Player Division 2 playoff points standings after throttling previously unbeaten Deckerville 60-18 Friday. That earned Morrice a home date against 6-3 Climax-Scotts in Region 4. The other game in Region 4 pits Colon (8-1) at Portland St. Patrick (9-0).
In Division 5, Corunna (5-4) will travel to Flint Powers Catholic (3-6) in Region 4, District 1. The winner will play the winner of Richmond (4-5) at Armada (6-3).
Two area teams qualified in Division 6 and they are in the same district. In Region 2, District 2, Durand (6-3) visits Lansing Catholic (8-1). On the other side of the bracket is Ovid-Elsie (6-3) traveling to Millington (9-0).
In Division 7, defending state champion New Lothrop (6-3) travels to Montrose (7-2) in a rematch of a Week 5 showdown won by the Rams, 35-14. New Lothrop, Montrose and Ovid-Elsie all shared the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference championship this fall.
The winner of the New Lothrop-Montrose tilt will play the winner of Ithaca (6-3) at Pewamo-Westphalia (9-0).
The 11-player finals will take place Nov. 26-27 at Ford Field in Detroit. The 8-player finals will be played at Northern Michigan University’s Superior Dome in Marquette Nov. 20.
