DURAND — Durand’s volleyball team handed Byron its first Mid-Michigan Activities Conference loss in five sets Tuesday, 27-25, 25-27, 16-25, 25-23, 15-8.
The Railroaders rose to 2-3 in the MMAC while Byron fell to 3-1 in league play.
The Railroaders featured several players who recorded double-digit dig totals. Alivia Gilson led the way with 25, followed by Maddie McMillin and Shelby Leydig, each with 24. Clara Henry had 23 digs and MacKenzie Pancheck recorded three blocks.
Durand’s Riley Vandendries and Henry each had eight kills. McMillin had seven kills and MacKenzie Pancheck and Jade Garske each had six. Henry added 22 assists, while Vandendries and McMillin each had three aces.
Byron was led by Maddie Davis’ 13 kills and three aces. Raegan Forgie delivered 30 digs. Zoe McDowell had 28 assists, while Allison Glass had two blocks.
Morrice downs Bentley
MORRICE — Morrice defeated Bentley in four sets 25-7, 25-19, 19-25, 25-13 to improve to 5-2 in the Genesee Area Conference Tuesday night.
Ally Colthorp lead the Orioles with 10 aces and Jenna O’Berry had 14 assists. Jade Nanasy led the defense with 14 digs.
Chesaning sweeps Rams
MONTROSE — Chesaning took care of business Tuesday against Montrose, downing the Rams in three sets 25-16, 25-5, 25-14.
Karissa Ferry finished with a team-high 18 points and nine kills for Chesaning. Liz Coon had seven assists. Lauren Schirle had 12 digs.
The Indians improved to 3-2 in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference.
DURAND def. BYRON
27-25, 25-27, 16-25, 25-23, 15-8
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Kills: Durand — Riley Vandendries 8, Clara Henry 8, Maddie McMillin 7, MacKenzie Pancheck 6, Jade Garske 6. Byron — Maddie Davis 13.
Assists: Durand — Henry 22. Byron — Zoe McDowell 28.
Blocks: Durand — Pancheck 3. Byron — Allison Glass 2.
Digs: Durand — Alivia Gilson 25, McMillin 24, Shelby Leydig 24, Henry 23, Garske 7. Byron — Raegan Forgie 30.
Aces: Durand — Vandendries 3, McMillin 3, Gilson 2, Garske 1. Byron — Davis 3.
Records: Durand 2-3 MMAC. Byron 3-1 MMAC, 11-4-2.
MORRICE def. BENTLEY
25-7, 25-19, 19-25, 25-13
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Kills: Morrice — Emma Valentine 5, Mandy Miller 3, Katelynn Allen 3.
Assists: Morrice — Jenna O’Berry 14, Abi Beem 4.
Digs: Morrice — Jade Nanasy 14, Payton Gutting 4.
Aces: Morrice — Ally Colthorp 10, O’Berry 3.
Records: Morrice 5-2 Genesee Area Conference.
CHESANING def. MONTROSE
25-16, 25-5, 25-14
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Kills: Chesaning — Karissa Ferry 9, Claire Greenfelder 8, Sidnee Struck 8.
Assists: Chesaning — Liz Coon 7, Kate Lewis 6.
Digs: Chesaning — Lauren Schirle 12, Lilly Cooper 8.
Records: Chesaning 3-2 MMAC, 7-12-3.
