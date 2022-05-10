OWOSSO — Both games went down to the wire as Owosso edged Corunna twice on Monday.
Owosso opened with a 2-1 victory at John Miller Field. The most dramatic win came in the nightcap when Hugh Doyle’s walkoff single to right center off reliever Braylon Socia scored Corbin Thompson and broke a 4-4 tie, giving the Trojans a 5-4 victory in eight innings.
Doyle was mobbed by teammates, who rushed out of the dugout to greet him near first base.
“I was looking for a fastball and he threw a fastball inside so I took it right to right field and it dropped in for a base hit and all the dominoes fell,” Doyle said. “This means a lot to us. They were ahead of us in conference play, but now we’re ahead of them.”
Owosso improved to 7-6 in the Flint Metro League Stars Division and 9-6 overall. Corunna fell to 6-7 in league play and 10-11 overall. The teams will play a single game Thursday at Corunna to complete the three-game series.
Both teams committed five errors in the game, but Owosso outhit Corunna 9-6.
Owosso’s eighth inning uprising started with a one-out double from Thompson. Zach Evon hit a grounder to the left side of the infield and was safe after the throw was wild, leaving runners at first and second. Jay Tuttle flied out before Doyle scored Thompson with his single.
Corunna head coach Chuck Osika said the Cavaliers were guilty of too many errors and mental mistakes.
“We talk about it all the time,” Osika said. “If we’re going to play those type of games, we’ve got to make plays at least until our offense starts coming around. This past weekend we played some really good defense and won two games, 2-0 and 2-1. We’re getting good pitching and usually our defense is pretty darned good.”
Doyle, who finished 2-for-4 for the game with three RBIs, also laced a run-scoring single in the sixth to give Owosso a 4-3 lead.
Corunna tied the game with a run in the top of the seventh against Tuttle, who came on in relief. Corunna’s Collin Thompson lined a double, stole third and came home when the throw to third went into the outfield.
Corunna had a chance to take the lead in the top of the eighth after Socia drew a leadoff walk and stole second. He then stole third and the throw from Owosso catcher Reece Klein sailed into the outfield, but Socia was tagged out by Klein on the throw to the plate.
Owosso led 1-0 in the first as Corbin Thompson was safe on an error and Tuttle lined a one-out single. Doyle’s fielder’s choice out scored a run.
Corunna scored three runs in the second — two on Corbin Reed’s single to right. Collin Thompson then made it 3-1 with a run-scoring single.
Owosso tied it at 3 in the bottom half, aided by three Corunna errors. Corbin Thompson drove in a run on a fielder’s choice, while the other run came home on an error.
Tuttle joined Doyle with two hits with Thompson, Zach Evon, Cody Fields, Hunter Babcock and Alex Binger all lacing one hit apiece. Evon got the win in relief for Owosso, pitching a scoreless and hitless eighth with two strikeouts.
Doyle threw the first three innings, giving up three runs and three hits with four strikeouts and three walks. Fields pitched three innings and gave up no runs and two hits with two strikeouts and no walks. Tuttle pitched one inning, giving up one run and one hit with one strikeout.
Socia took the loss in relief, giving up one run on two hits in the eighth. Reed pitched the first seven innings and yielded four runs on seven hits with six strikeouts and two walks.
Reed had two hits and two RBIs. Collin Thompson doubled, singled and drove in one run.
The pitchers dominated the first game as Logan Vowell threw six innings and gave up two runs on five hits. He struck out six and did not issue a walk, though he did hit a batter.
Damon Burdick started for Owosso and worked 3 1/3 innings, allowing one run and two hits. He walked three and struck out one. Tuttle closed with a scoreless 3 2/3 innings, giving up three hits with nine strikeouts and one walk.
“My fastball felt good and I felt that I should be able to come in and dominate,” Tuttle said. “I was trying to keep the ball down. Other than that. I was pretty much in control the whole time.”
Owosso scored in the first when Thompson was hit by a pitch, Evon singled and Tuttle was safe on an error, which scored the run.
Corunna tied the game in the fourth. Decklan Davis and Braden Andrejack hit back-to-back singles and advanced on Socia’s sacrifice bunt. Parker Isham walked and Vowell grounded out to first base, scoring the tying run.
Owosso broke the tie in the sixth. Doyle singled to start the inning and Fields’ bunt moved him to second. Burdick singled and Klein hit into a fielder’s choice to score Doyle.
Evon and Doyle each had two hits for Owosso. Burdick had the team’s other hit.
Corunna got two hits from Davis and one each from Colby Ardelean, Andrejack and Vowell.
“We pitched well and we played good defense, outside of the first two innings,” Osika said. “We played well enough to win. We left a lot of guys on base.”
