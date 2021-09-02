SARANAC — Ovid-Elsie junior Alexis Spitzley was seventh in 20 minutes, 50.9 seconds and the Marauder girls finished fourth at Wednesday’s Saranac Cross Country Invitational.
The Ovid-Elsie girls finished fourth in the Division 3-4 standings with 123 points.
Grand Rapids Covenant Christian was first with 44. Grandville Calvin Christian (64) and Stanton Central Montcalm (95) also finished ahead of the Marauders in the 10-school division.
Meghan Beute of Covenant Christian was first in 18:27.7.
Freshman Piper White of Ovid-Elsie finished 20th in 22:50.8.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
O-E boys seventh at Saranac
SARANAC — Ovid-Elsie freshman Clay Powell finished 30th in 18:50.7 and the Marauder boys placed seventh in the Division 3-4 standings at Saranac.
Ovid-Elsie scored 188 points in the 11-school division. Mason Sumner of Breckenridge was first in 16:05.2.
Ovid-Elsie junior Ryan Gavenda finished 37th in 19:34.0.
