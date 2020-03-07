WATERFORD — The Owosso boys bowling team qualified third in the Division 2 state team bowling finals Friday, but the Trojans then lost in the first round of match play.
Owosso dropped a state quarterfinal matchup with Iron Mountain, 1,224 pins to 1,158, at Century Bowl.
Jackson Northwest finished as the Division 2 state champion by topping Cadillac in the finals, 1,320 to 1,300.
Ovid-Elsie girls miss cut
JACKSON — The Ovid-Elsie girls bowling team finished ninth in its qualifying block, missing the match play round by one spot Friday in the Division 3 state team finals.
The Marauders totaled 2,836 pins, just seven short of making the match play round.
Essexville Garber reigned as the girls Division 3 state champion by downing Clare.
Byron girls, boys finish 10th, 13th
LANSING — Both Byron bowling teams failed to reach the match play round in Friday’s Division 4 state team finals at Royal Scot.
The Byron girls finished 10th in the qualifying block (2,638), while the Byron boys finished 13th (2,984).
