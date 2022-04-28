CORUNNA — Sophomore Wyatt Bower set a Corunna boys varsity record in the long jump Wednesday, covering 21 feet, 10 inches during the Cavaliers’ 99-38 home victory over Clio.
He eclipsed the former record of 21-9 held by Jimmy Skodak and Corey Mort, who achieved the mark in 2001 and 2016, respectively.
Bower also anchored Corunna victories in the 400 and 800 relays. Bower, D’Angelo Campos, twin brother Tarick Bower, and Colin Lavery picked up the 400 win in 45.39 seconds. Bower, Joaquin Campos, Tarick Bower and Jaden Herrick won the 800 in 1:34.63.
Individually, Tarick Bower also won the 100 dash (10.94 seconds) and the high jump (5-8)
“The Bower twins were the men for us tonight,” Corunna coach Jeff Sawyer said. “Tarick and Wyatt ran quite a race in the 100, with Tarick running a 10.94 and Wyatt running second in 10.97. Both great times.”
Corunna, now 4-0 in the Flint Metro League, handed Clio (3-1) its first loss in conference play.
Other winners for the Cavs included Nick Strauch, who won the 200-meter dash (23.76) and 400-meter dash (53.75); Dante Dunkin, who swept the shot put (45-10) and discus (129-2); Logan Roka (1,600 run, 4:52.36); Jaden Herrick (110 hurdles, 15.70); Brock Herrick (300 hurdles, 43.90); and Andrew Tucker (pole vault, 10-0).
Owosso 78, Goodrich 60
GOODRICH — Owosso’s Tyler Hufnagel won the 300-meter hurdles (45.60) and the 110 hurdles (17.89) and the Trojans downed Goodrich, 78-60, Wednesday to improve to 3-1 in the Flint Metro League.
Owosso won the 800 relay with Charles Goldman, Joe Marcotte, Seth Nichols and Zachary Wieler running 1:44.32.
Other first-place performers for the Trojans were Jack Smith (3,200 run, 11:08.89), Simon Erfourth (1,600 run, 5:01.60), Isaac Williams (shot put, 40-0), Seth Hintz (discus (102-3) and Goldman (long jump 17-3/4).
Laingsburg sweeps
LAINGSBURG — Laingsburg swept Portland St. Patrick, 129-6, and Potterville, 103-32, Wednesday a Central Michigan Athletic Conference double-dual meet.
Caleb Clark won the high jump (6-3) and the 400-meter dash (57.30 seconds) for Laingsburg. The Wolfpack’s Caleb Boettcher swept the 110-meter hurdles (20.34 seconds) and 300 hurdles (51.16). Alex Brown was a double-winner in the pole vault (13-0) and the 200 dash (24.04).
Other winners for Laingsburg were Jack Borgman (100 dash, 11.49), Nolan Gregg (3,200 run, 12:51.95); Andrew Kingsbury (shot put, 37-9); Troy Matthews (discus, 97-7); Mitchell Yates (long jump, 19-9); and the 400 relay team of Brown, Zach Grandy, Yates and Borgman (46.07).
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Owosso’s Agnew pole vaults to school record
GOODRICH — Owosso’s Claire Agnew set a school record by clearing 10 feet, 3 inches in the pole vault during the Trojans’ 87-49 loss at Goodrich Wednesday.
It was the fourth time Agnew has set a school record in the event.
“Claire’s vault of 10-3 is currently ranked third in the state — just six inches out of first,” Owosso coach Brock Holtsclaw said. “I can’t wait to see what she can really do once we get a nice weather meet.”
Libby Summerland remained unbeaten in the 200-meter dash for Owosso, winning by one-hundreds of a second in 28.60 seconds.
Peyton Spicer of Owosso won the high jump with a personal-record height of 4-11. Kyle Bermudez won the 100 hurdles in 19.46.
Owosso now stands 1-3 in the Flint Metro League.
Sims, Toney spark Corunna girls
CORUNNA — Corunna ran past Clio, 74-62, Wednesday to improve to 2-1-1 in the Flint Metro League.
Neele’ge’ Sims won the 100-meter dash (13.70 seconds), the 200 dash (28.43) and the long jump (14-10 1/2) while also anchoring Corunna’s 400 relay victory with Ashlee Napier, Josalyn Stratton and Aubrey Rosser (54.97).
Ellie Toney was first for the Cavs in the shot put (32-2) and discus (88-4) with Napier winning the high jump (4-10) and Alyson Warfle winning the pole vault (7-6).
Laingsburg girls win twice
LAINGSBURG — Laingsburg turned back Potterville, 99-24, and Portland St. Patrick, 99-29.
The Wolfpack received individual first-place performances from Emily Rathke (3,200-meter run, 14:09.0); Kathryn Magyar (300 hurdles, 58.55); Brooklyn Miller (shot put, 23-6 1/4); Lorna Strieff (discus, 83-7); Remi Fuller (high jump, 4-8); and Callie Clark (pole vault, 6-6).
Laingsburg won the 400 relay with Ashley Bila, Kyleigh Luna, Addison Elkins and Emma Kribs (55.25) and the 3,200 relay with Kezzie Dietz, Annah Weathers, Alexa Weathers and Elkins (15:37.0).
BOYS GOLF
Corunna’s Crowe medalist
ORTONVILLE — Senior Nick Crowe shot a medalist round of 3-over 38 Wednesday, but Corunna dropped a pair of Flint Metro League dual meet matches.
Brandon topped Corunna, 181-186, while Clio edged the Cavaliers, 180-186. Corunna now stands 1-2 in the Flint Metro League.
Blake Rowe and Andrew Garrett shot 43 and 46, respectively, for the Cavaliers. Payton Brown added a 59.
Corunna travels to Heather Highlands Monday to take on Holly and Owosso.
