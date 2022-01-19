NEW LOTHROP — New Lothrop stayed within one game of first place in the MMAC by downing Chesaning 47-38 Tuesday.
Alexis Miller scored 19 points with four rebounds for the Hornets (5-3, 4-1 MMAC). Miller shot 7 of 11 from the floor. Madison Wheeler scored 13 points with three 3-pointers and three steals. Ashlyn Orr added eight points and Lily Bruff had three assists.
Lilly Skaryd had 11 points and five rebounds for Chesaning (7-3, 5-2 MMAC). Charley Mahan added nine points and eight rebounds and Avery Butcher scored seven points. Kennedy McAlpine had three blocks.
“There were times tonight that I thought we were going to pull away, but it seemed Chesaning would always hit a big shot to keep it close,” New Lothrop coach Jim Perry said. “We had some good moments on defense. Maddie Wheeler was hot from 3s tonight and Alexis Miller played a really solid game on both ends.”
CHESANING SCORING: Lily Skaryd 11 points, Charley Mahan 9, Avery Butcher 7, Kennedy McAlpine 5, Kylie Morse 2, Hannah Oakes 2, Avery Beckman 2.
NEW LOTHROP SCORING: Ava Muron 4, Marissa Rombach 2, Ashlynn Orr 8, Alexis Miller 19, Madison Wheeler 13, Beaucamp 1.
Durand 62, Mt. Morris 39
DURAND — Jordyn Lawrence scored 25 points and Jade Garske pulled down 22 rebounds as Durand defeated Mt. Morris 62-39 Tuesday, matching its win total from last season and scoring its most points of the season.
Lawrence added six steals, five rebounds and three assists for Durand (8-3, 5-2 MMAC). Izzy Konesny scored 10 points with four assists while Jessica Winslow had nine points, 12 rebounds and two blocks. Shianne Briggs and Rebecca Gilbert had nine and seven rebounds, respectively.
Taushia Fuller scored 14 points for Mt. Morris (1-7, 0-5 MMAC).
DURAND SCORING: Rebecca Gilbert 2 0-0 4, Shianne Briggs 1 0-0 2, Sydney Leydig 0 2-2 2, Samantha Leydig 1 0-0 2, Jordyn Lawrence 10 2-2 25, Izzy Konesny 3 4-5 10, Jade Garske 1 4-4 6, Mackenzi Aslin 0 2-2 2, Jessica Winslow 4 1-4 9. Totals 22 15-20 62.
MT. MORRIS SCORING: Taushia Fuller 14 points, Ja’Nae Branch 12, Princess Tate 9. Totals 17 2-14 39.
Fowlerville 36, Owosso 26
FOWLERVILLE — Skotti Ball-Duley scored 12 points, but Owosso fell to Fowlerville 36-26 in nonconference play Tuesday.
Reese Thayer added six points with four rebounds for Owosso (3-5). Peyton Spicer had five points and seven rebounds.
Fowlerville improved to 6-4 overall.
OWOSSO SCORING: Skotti Ball-Duley 12, Reese Thayer 6, Peyton Spicer 5, Lily Usher 3.
Flint Hamady 35, Morrice 8
FLINT — Morrice fell to 6-4 overall after Tuesday’s 35-8 road setback to Flint Hamady.
The Orioles were limited to two points apiece from Lily Nowak, MaKenzie Doerner, Savannah Miles and Aubrey Rogers.
Hamady improved to 6-3 overall.
MORRICE SCORING: Lily Nowak 1 0-0 2, MaKenzie Doerner 0 2-4 2, Savannah Miles 1 0-0 2, Aubrey Rogers 1 0-0 2, Kaylee McGowan 0 0-2 0. Totals 3 2-6 8.
Lakewood 44, Perry 31
PERRY — Grace O’Neill scored 10 points in Perry’s 44-31 loss to Lake Odessa Lakewood Tuesday.
Sophie Knickerbocker scored six with nine rebounds for Perry (2-9, 1-4 GLAC). Lakewood rose to 3-8 overall and 2-3 in the GLAC.
PERRY SCORING: Grace Knickerbocker 2 2-3 6, Grace O’Neill 2 4-6 10, Chloe Douglas 2 1-3 5, Abigail Cochrane 2 0-0 4, Bailey Cramer 2 0-0 4, Lorraine Tharnish 1 0-0 2. Totals 11 7-12 31.
