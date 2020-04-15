BYRON — The Basketball Coaches Association of Michigan has named Byron’s Theresa Marvin its overall Coach of the Year for the 2019-20 season.
Marvin was BCAM’s Region 11 Coach of the Year. She led the Eagles to a 23-1 record and a spot in the Division 3 regional finals against Michigan Center before the season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The 23 wins were a school record.
“The BCAM awards are from my peers, so I feel that makes it more special,” Marvin said. “I am humbled and honored for sure, but it really is a reflection on our whole coaching staff and the players — not just me. Everyone involved with this team worked hard all year long in our different roles for the good of the team.
“It will definitely be a season we never forget and all of the postseason awards are very positive distractions from the COVID-19 fight.”
Marvin has already proved to be one of Byron’s most successful coaches. She has compiled a 94-35 record over six seasons, including the outright Mid-Michigan Activities Conference championship and the school’s first-ever district title this year.
