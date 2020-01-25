OWOSSO — It was a wild celebration Friday as Owosso ended a 30-game losing streak with a dramatic 48-47 victory over visiting Corunna.
The Cavaliers, trailing by one with 2.5 seconds left, had one last opportunity to win it. Cole Mieske’s shot missed the mark and Owosso fans and players spilled onto the court to celebrate the program’s first win since Feb. 27, 2018, a 56-42 victory over Eaton Rapids.
“Right now I just feel really blessed,” said Owosso’s Kaleb Anderson, who split two free throws with 17.6 seconds remaining for the winning point. “My team, finally, we came together to work as a team. We got the win at our place and ran our gameplan.”
Anderson led Owosso with 13 points.
“I knew I had to knock at least one of those free throws down,” He said. “We got the one point and that’s what got us the W.”
Hunter Blaha finished with 10 points, nine rebounds and four assists for Owosso (1-8, 1-7 Flint Metro League Stars). He made a critical 3-point play 45 seconds left, scoring underneath and adding a free throw. Carson Socia tied the game 47 with a field goal with approximately 30 seconds to go.
“We played as a team and we’ve been building on the fundamentals since Day 1,” Blaha said.
Socia and Mieske each finished with 12 points for Corunna (3-7, 1-7 Flint Metro Stars). Socia had seven steals, while Mieske had five assists. Nick Steinacker had eight points, but fouled out late in the fourth quarter.
Caleb Stahr had seven rebounds and joined Scout Jones with six points.
Corunna coach Rocky Buscemi said his team was just looking to get a quick open look at the end.
“It was an exciting game and what you wish every high school game were like,” he said. “Obviously it means a lot to both schools. But we’re not defining ourselves by this game today. At the end of the day, if Cole’s shot goes in at the end there and we win by one, does that change how we played in the moment? In a game this tight, it’s great to be in it because those are the types of games that help you in March.”
Owosso also featured Eddie Mishler’s eight points, 10 rebounds and five assists. Charles Poag scored six points, all in the fourth quarter.
“It was a great Friday night for high school basketball,” Owosso coach Dave Owens said. “Both teams played hard, they competed hard. The fans I thought were into the game. It was just a great high school environment. It’s a game that you hope you’re on the right end of the scoreboard, because anybody could have won. It’s great for our kids.”
The game featured a large, raucous crowd at Owosso. It was tied 9-9 after one quarter before Owosso eked ahead 26-24 at halftime. Corunna regained control, 38-34 after three quarters, but the Trojans closed with a 14-9 finish in the fourth.
“Hunter and Kaleb made some strong plays near the bucket,” Owens said. “We got some offensive boards. We took it up through traffic and got some opportunities to make some three-point plays.”
OWOSSO 48, CORUNNA 47
CORUNNA (3-7, 1-7 Flint Metro Stars): Carson Socia 3 5-10 12, Cole Mieske 3 5-10 12, Porter Zeeman 1 0-0 3, Scout Jones 2 1-2 6, Nick Steinacker 4 0-2 8, Caleb Stahr 3 0-0 6. Totals: 16 11-24 47.
OWOSSO (1-9, 1-7 Flint Metro Stars): Peyton Fields 2 0-0 5, Taylor Lamrouex 1 0-0 3, Hunter Blaha 4 2-5 10, Kaleb Anderson 4 5-10 13, Eddie Mishler 3 0-1 8, Jay Tuttle 1 0-0 3, Charles Poag 3 0-0 6. Totals: 18 7-16 48.
Corunna 9 15 14 9 — 47
Owosso 9 17 18 14 — 48
3-Point Goals: Owosso 5 (Mishler 2, Fields 1, Lamrouex 1, Tuttle 1). Corunna 4 (Socia 1, Mieske 1, Zeeman 1, Jones 1). Rebounds: Owosso (Mishler 10, Blaha 9, Poag 5). Corunna (Stahr 7). Assists: Owosso (Mishler 5, Blaha 4). Corunna (Mieske 5). Steals: Corunna (Socia 7).
