CLIO — Laingsburg topped Clio, 2-1, Tuesday in its boys varsity soccer regular season finale.
The Wolfpack (9-3-4) took a 1-0 lead in the first half on Dylan Hulliberger’s crossing pass to Adam Myers. In the second half, Hulliberger scored on a header off a corner kick by Brayden Thomas.
Laingsburg will host a first-round Division 4 district 54 game against Perry (8-7-1) at 5:30 p.m.today at the Laingsburg football stadium.
OTISVILLE — Durand outlasted LakeVille 25-16, 25-18, 21-25, 11-25, 15-10 Tuesday.
Sydney Leydig had 28 assists and eight digs for the Railroaders, now 3-2 in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference.
Sydney Spaulding added 11 kills and one block while Shianne Root had seven kills and three blocks for Durand. Avery Gilson added 15 digs. Manny Leydig had 11 digs and Jordyn Lawrence supplied six kills and four blocks. Raegan Taylor had nine digs, four kills and one block.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.