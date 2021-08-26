NEW LOTHROP — At first glance, New Lothrop’s 2021 roster appears unfamiliar.
The Hornets return only five seniors, are starting a sophomore at quarterback and have just 20 players overall — a marked departure from last year’s team that held off Traverse City St. Francis to win the Division 7 state championship, 42-35.
Gone are versatile quarterback Cam Orr, dynamic playmaker Julius Garza and electrifying return man Will Muron. In their place are several young men with something to prove, a reputation to maintain, a legacy to uphold.
“This group has had as a good an offseason as any group we’ve ever had,” head coach Clint Galvas said. “Obviously we’ve only got 20 guys so we’re pretty thin, but it also is kind of working to our advantage a little bit, too, because at practice everyone is always doing something, no one ever has a break. It’s really just been great conditioning for us.”
With only four returning starters on either side of the ball, New Lothrop will be looking to some younger players to make substantial contributions this season — perhaps none more so than sophomore quarterback Jack Kulhanek, who succeeds state championship signal-callers Avery Moore (2018) and Orr (2020).
“You want that good experienced offensive line in front of him and he’ll have that,” Galvas said. “He’s really done a nice job. The big thing I want to see out of him that I’ve been seeing is just a small step forward each day. That’s what he’s got to do is keep taking those steps forward, and he does that with each and every practice.”
Junior wide receiver Hayden Andres likes what he’s seen from Kulhanek — and the team as a whole — so far.
“We’ve been getting better every week, getting a lot of good work in these past two weeks with two-a-days,” he said. “It took a while for us to get started, but we’re really coming together with the people that we have. We’re building that chemistry up and making those connections.”
Andres and a number of junior varsity teammates were moved up to varsity late last season as New Lothrop carved its way through the playoffs. The experience was incredibly valuable, he said, as he and others got a feel for the varsity level.
“It was really good to have that because we did, in a lot of games, we got looks, we got to go in for a while,” Andres said. “To be able to be in that atmosphere was really good for us.”
Galvas believes the Hornets will be a much different team from week to week as the younger players gain crucial experience under the Friday night lights. The focus, he said, is on one week at a time.
“We have more room to grow than we’ve ever had, that I can remember, and we haven’t reached our ceiling yet, nor would we want to now,” Galvas said. “We’re not there yet, but I think we’ll get there as long as we continue to take the steps forward that we’ve been doing each and every practice. You can’t simulate Friday nights, but we’re going to gain more on those Friday nights, win or lose.”
The Hornets will have a tall task to begin the season as they travel to Jackson Lumen Christi, winners of three straight Division 6 state titles from 2016-18. The Titans have moved down to Division 7 and are expected to be a title contender this season.
“We’re going to find out where we’re at,” Galvas said. “We’re obviously going in with the intentions of winning the game, but it’s not the end-all, be-all either. We’re going to know right away where we’re at, what we need to work on.”
Andres believes the Titans will likely have more than 20 players, but he’s still confident he and his teammates can keep pace.
“We obviously don’t have a ton of guys, but we always make it work with the guys that we have,” he said. “We’re all flying around. We all know what to do.”
Senior two-way lineman Cooper Symons put it a bit more simply.
“They’re good. We’re good. We’ll see how it ends up,” he said.
