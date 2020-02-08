OWOSSO — The Owosso girls basketball team snapped a 22-game losing streak dating back to last year as the Trojans defeated Ortonville Brandon 41-32 Friday.
Reyn Tuttle scored a team-high 20 points for Owosso. Sawyer Ball-Duley scored seven points.
The Trojans’ last win came Feb. 1, 2019 — also against Brandon. Owosso won that game 41-32.
Byron 72, Mt. Morris 23
MT. MORRIS — Sarah Marvin recorded her second triple-double of her career with 19 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists as Byron stormed past Mt. Morris..
Becky Marvin scored a career-high 12 points with 11 rebounds for the third-ranked Eagles (14-0, 11-0 Mid-Michigan Activities Conference). Makayla Clement scored nine points and Raegan Forgie added eight.
Mt. Morris fell to 4-11 and 2-9 in the MMAC.
Morrice 58, Genesee Christian 42
BURTON — Senior Olivia Riley hit six 3-pointers en route to a team-high 18 points and another Morrice conference victory Friday.
Gracie Nowak and Jenna Smith both also had solid stat-lines to finish the night. Nowak finished with 13 points, five steals, five assists and four rebounds while Smith added four points, four rebounds, five assists and six steals.
The Orioles (11-3, 10-1 Genesee Area Conference) battled back after trailing by 13 in the first half. Genesee Christian’s (7-8, 5-6) Ava Bolke scored 14 points.
Ovid Elsie 67, LakeVille 6
OVID-ELSIE — After a sluggish 9-4 first quarter, Ovid-Elsie blanked Otisville LakeVille 25-0 in the second and routed the Falcons.
LakeVille scored just one time in the second half — in the third quarter — as O-E pitched a 14-0 shutout in the fourth to close the game.
“This was a satisfying win tonight,” O-E head coach Ryan Cunningham said. “It was our annual tribute night for our servicemen and women and we wanted to have a good outing. We wanted to show our respect and appreciation by playing hard for them.”
Lauren Barton led the way for Ovid-Elsie (10-5, 7-4 MMAC) in the win with 13 points.
Chesaning 56, Durand 6
CHESANING — Chesaning improved to 12-3 overall and 10-2 in the MMAC with a 56-6 win Friday over Durand.
Lilly Cooper led a balanced Chesaning attack with 10 points in the win.
“We started slow on offense tonight but our defense did its job,” Chesaning head coach Ryan Ferry said. “We held Durand to only five points in the first half and a point in the second half. In the second quarter our offense finally got going and we ran some good sets.”
Goodrich 56, Corunna 28
CORUNNA — Only four Corunna players scored in the Cavaliers’ 56-28 loss Friday to Goodrich.
Sydnie Gillett had a team-high 11 points for Corunna (6-9, 3-4 Flint Metro Stars) in the loss. She was the Cavs’ only double-digit scorer; Ellie Toney was next-best with eight points.
Maddie Voelker had a game-high 23 points for Goodrich (12-2, 7-0).
Perry 50, Lansing Christian 44
PERRY — Perry senior Alyssa Welsh scored 20 points and moved into the top 10 on the area’s all-time scoring list as the Ramblers held off Lansing Christian.
Grace O’Neill added 12 points for Perry (7-8, 4-5 Greater Lansing Activities Conference). Katie Kiger had six points and eight rebounds, and Welsh added seven boards.
Welsh (1,159 career points) moved into a tie for eighth on the all-time scoring list with Morrice’s Candi Kollek.
Katelyn Bontrager had a game-high 21 points for Lansing Christian.
Morrice 58, Genesee Christian 42
Morrice (11-3, 10-1): Gracie Nowak 4 4-11 13, Kaylee McGowan 3 0-0 6, Jenna O’Berry 1 0-0 3, Olivia Riley 6 0-0 18 Totals: 22 6-21 58.
Genesee Christian (7-8, 5-6): Ava Bolke 4 6-6 14 Totals: 13 12-18 42.
Morrice 4 14 25 15 — 58
Genesee Christian 8 14 11 9 — 42
3-Point Goals: Genesee Christian 2 ; Morrice 8 (Riley 6). Rebounds: Morrice 27 (Zena Latunski 5, Mandy Miller 5). Total Fouls (Fouled out): Genesee Christian 24 (Ballmer); Morrice 18. Assists: Morrice 17 (Jenna Smith 5). Steals: Morrice (Smith 6). Blocked Shots: Morrice 2
Perry 50, Lansing Christian 44
Perry (7-8, 4-5): Grace O’Neil 4 2-2 12, Emily Rathbun 1 0-0 3, Alyssa Welsh 6 5-9 20, Katie Kiger 3 0-3 6 Totals: 17 10-22 50.
Lansing Christian (5-8, 3-5): M. Judd 8 4-5 21 Totals: 17 6-14 44.
Perry 10 13 11 16 — 50
Lansing Christian 8 10 17 9 — 44
3-Point Goals: Lansing Christian 3; Perry 6 (Welsh 3).
Ovid Elsie 67, LakeVille 6
LakeVille (0-14, 0-10): No stats available. Totals: 3 0-0 6.
Ovid-Elsie (10-5, 7-4): Kiah Longoria 4 2-2 11, Tristin Ziola 4 0-0 8, Caitlyn Walter 4 2-2 10, Lauren Barton 6 1-1 13 Totals: 29 7-12 67.
3-Point Goals: Ovid-Elsie 2. Rebounds: Ovid-Elsie 19 (Kalista Bancroft 5). Assists: Ovid-Elsie 25 (Longoria 6). Steals: Ovid-Elsie 15 (Kaylee Hall 7). Blocked Shots: Ovid-Elsie (Onie Rademacher).
Chesaning 56, Durand 6
Durand (6-8, 4-7): No stats available Totals: 6
Chesaning (12-3, 10-2): Lilly Cooper 10, Sidnee Struck 9, Haylei Drope 8, Karissa Ferry 6 Totals: 56.
Durand 0 5 0 1 — 6
Chesaning 14 12 17 13 — 56
Rebounds: Chesaning 26 (Struck 7). Assists: Chesaning 15 (Jordyn Bishop 5). Steals: Chesaning 26 (Drope 5). Blocked Shots: Chesaning (Ferry).
Goodrich 56, Corunna 28
Goodrich (12-2, 7-0): Maddie Voelker 8 4-5 23 Totals: 21 8-11 56.
Corunna (6-9, 3-4): Jenna Bauman 1 1-2 4, Ellie Toney 2 2-4 8, Sydnie Gillett 2 6-6 11, Danielle French 2 1-2 5 Totals: 7 10-16 28.
Goodrich 10 16 14 16 — 56
Corunna 3 7 6 12 — 28
3-Point Goals: Corunna 4 (Toney 2); Goodrich 6 (Voelker 3). Rebounds: Corunna 21 (Gracie Yerian 4); Goodrich 21
