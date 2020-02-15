CORUNNA — Ellie Toney and Sydnie Gillett combined for 34 points and Corunna turned back Clio, 52-24, in girls basketball play Friday.
Toney, a 6-foot sophomore forward, finished with 19 points and nine rebounds for the Cavaliers (7-10, 4-4 Flint Metro League Stars Division. Gillett, a freshman point guard, added 14 points and made four of the team’s eight 3-pointers.
Toney scored 15 of her points in the second half. She praised the work of her teammates.
“I think we played as a team from the beginning,” Toney said. “That’s what we need to do more of. I think we’re really starting to connect. We’re a young team. So obviously next year, we’re going to have more experience. We’re playing together and it’s just a lot of fun.”
Gillett said Corunna is starting to jell.
“All of us are encouraging each other on and off the court,” Gillett said. “We’re ready for the districts.”
Danielle French added seven points for the Cavaliers. Gracie Yerian scored six points and joined Toney with two 3-pointers.
Corunna built a 30-11 halftime advantage and was never threatened in the second half.
Joy Chatlain scored six points for Clio, shooting 6-for-6 from the line. The Mustangs fell to 1-16 overall and 1-7 in the Flint Metro Stars.
Corunna broke a two-game losing skid and handed Clio its seventh straight loss.
Corunna coach Ron Birchmeier the Cavs played team basketball and that’s something they have been learning how to do this season.
“It was a good team win and there was a lot of energy at the start and that energy carried through,” Birchmeier said. “They brought the energy in the beginning and it stayed the whole time. And it’s kind of like what it’s been like all season. Every day, we just try and get better.”
CORUNNA 52, CLIO 24
CLIO (1-16, 1-7 FLINT METRO STARS): Joy Chatlain 0 6-6 6. Totals: 8 8-13 24.
CORUNNA (7-10, 4-4 FLINT METRO STARS): Gracie Yerian 2 0-0 6, Kira Patrick 1 0-0 2, Jenna Bauman 2 0-0 4, Ellie Toney 5 3-5 19, Sydnie Gillett 5 0-0 14, Danielle French 2 3-3 7. Totals: 19 6-8 52.
Clio 7 9 8 5 — 24
Corunna 15 15 20 2 — 52
3-Point Goals: Corunna 8 (Gillett 4, Toney 2, Yerian 2). Clio (none). Rebounds: Corunna (Toney 9). Total Fouls (Fouled out): Corunna 14. Clio 11.
