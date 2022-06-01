BATH — Laingsburg rolled past Bath, 11-7 and 8-2, Tuesday to improve to 21-6 overall and 10-4 in the Central Michigan Athletic Conference.
Hailey Bila powered her 11th home run of the season — a two-run shot in Game 1. Bila finished 2-for-3 in the game with four RBIs. Ashley Bila batted 3-for-4 with a double and one RBI. Ellie Baynes homered and had two hits.
Kailey Cataline pitched the first 5 1/3 innings for Laingsburg. She gave up eight hits with three strikeouts and four walks. Addyson Buchin pitched the final 1 2/3 innings for the save. She struck out all five batters she faced.
In Game 2, Buchin pitched all seven innings and allowed three hits and two runs. She struck out six and did not walk a batter.
Gabby Motz had two hits for the Wolfpack. Madison Wagner drove in two runs and had one hit. Ella Merrell had one hit and one RBI.
Perry sweeps Morrice
PERRY — Perry swept Morrice, 12-2 and 12-1, Tuesday in non-league action.
Sara Austin pitched a four-hitter in the five inning first game. Austin struck out eight and walked one.
Ella Kloeckner lined four hits and drove in five runs for Perry. Kloeckner doubled and tripled. Austin had two hits and drove in two runs.
Morrice’s Zora Brewer had one hit and drove in a run.
Brewer took the loss, working four innings and allowing 13 hits.
Maddison Kloeckner was the winning pitcher in Game 2 for the Ramblers. She pitched five innings and gave up one run on six hits with four strikeouts.
Olivia Winans lined four hits and drove in three runs for Perry.
Sydney Wyzga had three hits for Morrice. Abi Beem took the loss, giving up 14 hits and 12 runs.
