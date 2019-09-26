The Ryan Brady era is off to a good start at Saginaw Valley State University.
The former Chesaning star has guided the Cardinals to a 3-0 start in his first season as head football coach. SVSU scored 17 fourth-quarter points Saturday to erase an early deficit and pick up a 23-7 victory over Michigan Tech.
Owosso alumnus Gavin Barnes also played for the Cardinals in the win. Barnes started at tight end Sept. 14, though Jack Morris got the nod against Michigan Tech.
Clayton Lynn (Durand/Swartz Creek HS) was listed as having played for the Huskies.
SVSU cracked the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) Top 25 for the first time this week, coming in at No. 25. The Cardinals next play Saturday at Wayne State.
FOOTBALL
Evan Morris, Michigan State (Ovid-Elsie) — Officially file Morris’ status as “unknown.” After seemingly locking down MSU’s kickoff job against Western Michigan and Arizona State, the Spartans went back to Cole Hahn — who handled kickoffs in the opener against Tulsa — in Saturday’s 31-10 win over Northwestern. Hahn’s first kick against the Wildcats went out of bounds before he rebounded to produce three touchbacks and a fair catch. Placekicker Matt Coghlin also missed another field goal, and MSU’s depth chart Monday once again listed Morris and Hahn as co-starters on kickoffs. For now, it seems MSU’s kicking game is volatile and could go a number of directions.
Aidan Harrison, Missouri (New Lothrop) — A week after making his college debut, Harrison was not listed on the participation report in Saturday’s 34-14 win over South Carolina.
Jack Lawrence, Alma College (Byron) — Lawrence was active once again from his starting linebacker spot Saturday, making six tackles and forcing a fumble in Alma’s 51-16 rout of Rockford. He forced a fumble on a kickoff late in the second quarter, but the ball went out of bounds at the Rockford 18-yard line.
Taylor Jackson, Kalamazoo College (Corunna) — Jackson was the Hornets’ leading tackler for the second straight week. He started at linebacker and made 11 stops — 1 1/2 of which went for a loss — in a 28-7 defeat Saturday to Lakeland. Jackson was also credited with a pass breakup.
Spencer Mort, Olivet College (Corunna) — Mort recorded his first two catches of the year, snaring two passes for 29 yards in Saturday’s 21-6 victory over Benedictine (Illinois). Mort also had a 19-yard catch in the second quarter that was nullified by a holding penalty. In total he was targeted five times by quarterback Kaleb Jarrett.
Gage Palus, Adrian College (Ovid-Elsie) — Palus recorded two tackles Saturday as Adrian eked out a 32-29 win over Wisconsin Lutheran.
Tony Annese, Ferris State head coach (Corunna) — The Bulldogs overcame three interceptions by senior quarterback Jayru Campbell to pull out a 28-13 victory Saturday against Ashland. Marvin Campbell had 74 rushing yards and a touchdown for Ferris, which is ranked No. 2 in the country by AFCA.
VOLLEYBALL
Meredith Norris, Michigan State (Corunna) — Norris powered a team-high 10 kills with six digs Wednesday as the Spartans dropped a nationally-televised match with fifth-ranked Penn State in three sets. The game was shown on FS1. She had seven kills, three digs and a block in MSU’s three-set win Saturday over Western Michigan.
Maya Ferland, Lansing CC (Laingsburg) — Ferland had 11 kills, three blocks and two digs in LCC’s 3-0 loss to Glen Oaks Community College Sept. 19.
Caitlyn Kane, Lake Superior State (Laingsburg) — Kane had one kill and one assist Friday in a 3-0 loss to Ferris State.
MEN’S GOLF
Brandt Nelson, Northwood University (Byron) — Nelson shot 237 (76-77-84) and tied for 77th overall Monday and Tuesday at the Doc Spragg Fall Invitational at Findlay Country Club in Findlay, Ohio.
WOMEN’S GOLF
Madison Montgomery, Madonna (Byron) — Montgomery shot 170 (85-85) Monday and Tuesday at the Lawrence Tech Blue Devil Invitational. She tied for 21st.
WOMEN’S CROSS COUNTRY
Kayla Crawford, Lansing CC (Perry) — Crawford was 45th in 2 minutes, 4.7 seconds at the Knight-Raider Invitational Saturday in Grand Rapids.
MEN’S CROSS COUNTRY
Kyle Markley, Olivet College (Byron) — Markley finished the 8K course in 28:44 at Saturday’s Bill Salter Western Invitational, held at Thamey Valley Golf Course in London, Ontario. He placed 66th.
MEN’S SOCCER
Tyler Deese, Adrian (Corunna) — Deese came off the bench at the end of each half in Sunday’s 1-0 win over Wittenberg.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Chelsie Smith, Olivet (Laingsburg/St. Johns HS) — Smith assisted on both goals in Friday’s 2-0 win over Manchester (Indiana). She was also credited with a shot in Saturday’s 7-0 loss to Aquinas.
Sophie Wilsey, Oakland University (Laingsburg) — Wilsey started on defense in Friday’s 1-0 victory against Youngstown State.
Amay Ciszewski, Concordia University (Byron) — Ciszewski started and had one shot on goal in Sunday’s 2-1 loss to Northwood.
