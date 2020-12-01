CORUNNA — Lilly Evans had an outstanding season.
Evans took 11th at the Division 2 Lower Peninsula state finals, won both Flint Metro League Stars Division jamborees, and the conference championship meet in a personal-best 18 minutes, 44.2 seconds Oct. 17 at Corunna.
“I was able to stay determined and keep pace that third mile — that’s really key for me,” Evans said of her personal-best run. “I’m normally spot on the first 2 miles.”
Evans was also third at the Division 2 regionals at DeWitt in 19:00.7.
For those accomplishments, Evans has been named The 2020 Argus-Press All-Area Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year. It marks the second time Evans has captured the honor — she also won in 2018 when she was named All-State for the first time and took 30th at the state finals.
On an unseasonably warm day at the state finals this fall— with temperatures approaching the 70-degree mark in early November — she clocked 19:06.1.
“It was the warmest state meet I’ve been at,” said Evans, a four-time state qualifier. “It was just surreal racing for the last time, knowing I was a senior. The race was great. I started off the first 2 miles in the lead. But I got caught that third mile, ending up finishing fourth in my race and then 11th overall.”
Evans said the heat did not hamper her.
“We did a lot of training in the heat — so I was well prepared for it,” Evans said.
Her time marked a 36-second improvement at MIS from her junior season, when Evans finished 49th in 19:42.4. This season, she was free of nagging injuries, which seemed to plague her as a junior. The had a hip injury during the season, then found out afterward she also had a stress fracture.
“I learned a lot from my junior year and I was able to change things about my running form and how I changed my training, which led me to be much more successful this year,” she said. “I listened to my body more and made sure I didn’t overdo it.”
Corunna girls cross country coach Ashleigh Percival said Evans was a strong leader.
“I’ve had the privilege of being Lilly’s cross country coach for the last two years,” Percival said. “Last year, Lilly battled an injury or two, but she was determined to come back strong. She trained daily with the goal that she would be an All-State runner this season.”
Percival said Evans pushed herself more than anyone else.
“Lilly is determined and self-motivated to be the best runner she can be,” Percival said. “Throughout the season, Lilly completed every workout to the best of her ability and was consistent in her training program. She created a positive and supportive atmosphere for her teammates as captain and led by example.”
Evans was the lone girls runner in the area who captured All-State honors in 2020. Teammate Evie Wright just missed all-state by one place for the third straight year, finishing 31st. However, she was credited for pushing Evans throughout the season.
“We worked together so well,” Evans said. “We pushed each other to be our best everyday. I couldn’t have done it without her. A lot of those races it was just me and her. And then it would be a couple more minutes before any of the other girls would finish.”
Evans said her role model is her mother, Vonda (Meder) Evans — a standout cross country and track and field runner at Corunna. Vonda Evans was a two-time state champion in the 800-meter run and went on to compete at Eastern Michigan University.
“She was definitely a big influence as well — always having her competitive spirit pushing me,” Evans said. “I defnitely had a lot of great encouragement from coach Percival and (boys) coach (Bryan) Heid had a lot of knowledge about the sport and that was really helpful. Evie was definitely the emotional support for me.”
Evans said, considering what a challenging and unprecedented year that 2020 has been, she was very thankful of her senior season.
“I’m so thankful I was able to even go to the state meet with COVID and we didn’t miss any meets and we were still able to train as a team,” Evans said.
Evans has not committed to a college yet, but said she is “talking to a few.”
2020 Argus-Press Girls All-Area Cross Country Team
Runner of the Year
Lilly Evans, Corunna
The Corunna senior placed 11th at the Division 2 state finals and Evans was the lone area girls runner to capture All-State distinction (top 30 individuals). Evans was a four-time state qualifier, a two-time All-Stater and a two-time Argus-Press All-Area Girls Runner of the Year.
First Team
Evie Wright, Corunna
Wright placed 31st in the state in Division 2 for the third straight year — missing out on All-State honors by just one place and a few steps. Evans finished 19:48.9 at MIS and ran sixth at the Division 2 regionals. She ran a season-best 18:45.7 at the Division 2 pre-regional at Corunna. Wright ran second in all three Flint Metro League Stars Division races and was third at the Greater Flint Championships.
Clara Krupp, New Lothrop
The 2019 Argus-Press Runner of the Year finished 45th at the Division 3 state finals in 20:32.0. Krupp was seventh at the Division 3 regionals at DeWitt (20:14) and reigned as the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference individual champion, winning all three jamboree races. Her season best time was 19:39.3, when she ran second at the Shepherd Bluejay Invitational.
Libby Summerland,
Owosso
Summerland clocked a season-best time of 21:07.8 at the Division 2 regionals at DeWitt, where she finished 22nd. She placed ninth at the Flint Metro League Championships in 21:16.4. Summerland also was 15th at the Greater Flint Cross Country Championships (21:31.9).
Grace O’Neill, Perry
The junior placed 58th at the D3 state finals in 20:53.2. O’Neill was 11th at regionals (20:48.2). She ran a season-best 20:06 to place second at regionals at Pewamo-Westphalia. O’Neill ran ninth at the Greater Lansing Athletic Conference Championships.
Olivia Grover, Chesaning
Grover, a senior, finished 105th at the Division 3 state finals in 21:35.28. She placed 18th at regionals, running a season-best 21:32.7. She ran fourth, fifth and fourth at the three Mid-Michigan Activities Conference jamborees, respectively.
Second Team
Ella Kloeckner, Perry
The junior was 125th at the Division 3 state meet, clocking 21:50.44. Her season-best time was 21:15.7, when she placed ninth at pre-regionals at Pewamo-Westphalia. Kloeckner ran 23rd at the GLAC Championships and placed 19th at regionals.
Emma Cochrane, Perry
Cochrane was 195th at the Division 3 state meet in 23:21.72. Her season best time was 21:24 — when the senior placed 10th at the D-3 pre-regionals. Cochrane ran 22nd at regionals and 24th at the GLAC Championships.
Alexis Spitzley, Ovid-Elsie
Spitzley ran a season-best time of 21:24.2 at the Division 3 pre-regional at Pewamo-Westphalia. The sophomore was 28th at regionals and finished third in each of the three MMAC jamborees this season.
Josie Bauman, New Lothrop
The freshman ran a season-best 21:29 at the Byron Fox and Hound race, where she was fourth. Bauman was 27th at regionals (22:20.8) and seventh, sixth and fifth, respectively, at the three MMAC jamborees.
Raven Paris, Byron
Paris had a season-best 21:47.2 time while placing fourth at the second MMAC jamboree at Chesaning. Paris finished 30th at regionals (22:34.3) and sixth, fourth and seventh at the three MMAC jamborees, respectively.
Honorable Mention
Emma Bruckman, Corunna
Emma Johnson, Owosso
Shaily Baynes, Laingsburg
Emma Kribs, Laingsburg
Kaia Spiess, Ovid-Elsie
Iley Doyle, Corunna
Cailyn Adduddell, New Lothrop
Lindsey Wendling, New Lothrop
Emma Perry, Owosso
Taylor Bailey, Chesaning
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.