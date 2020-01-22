BYRON — Ovid-Elsie beat Byron 61-41 Dec. 12. It wasn’t as easy Tuesday, but the Marauders still prevailed 56-43 to keep its unbeaten record intact.
Justin Moore, Ovid-Elsie’s 6-foot-3 senior center, scored 17 points with 15 rebounds and four assists. Moore also shot 11-for-12 from the free-throw line.
“Coach has been pushing me to get better at the line,” Moore said. “I haven’t had very good free throw shooting for the last couple of games, so it’s been one of my focuses in practice.”
Senior guard Shayne Loynes scored 14 points with four steals, while Aaron Hurst added 12 points for the Marauders (9-0, 8-0 Mid-Michigan Activities Conference). Despite that balance, Moore said the win wasn’t a work of art.
“We didn’t play as well as we wanted to,” Moore said. “Road games are always tough, but it’s better to get an ugly win than a pretty loss.”
Byron (3-6, 3-5 MMAC) was led by 14 points from senior guard Josh Green. Braden Hoffman scored 13 points and Jacob Huhn added 10 points and nine rebounds.
Casey Hatfield finished with seven rebounds for the Eagles, while Jacob Miller added four steals and joined Hoffman with three assists.
“We held them down in points but we came up a little short,” Green said.
It was just the second road game of the season for the Marauders. O-E head coach Josh Latz said his team may have been a bit flat playing four days after beating New Lothrop 47-40 in a battle of unbeatens at home.
Latz said Byron was the real reason for some early sluggishness, however.
“I thought (Byron head coach Kyle Hopkins) had his kids ready to play and they were real active in their zone,” Latz said. “They really got out on us. We had some bad rotations on defense and they took advantage of it. Credit them.”
Byron trailed just 15-13 after one quarter, but the Marauders stretched it to 33-22 by halftime thanks to a spark from Hurst, who scored eight of his points in the second quarter. Hurst dropped in two 3-pointers in the first half.
“Aaron Hurst started being more aggressive in the second quarter in the middle of their zone,” Latz said. “He was able to get some easy looks and good looks and he made them. That kind of carried us through in the first half. Then in the second half, Shayne Loynes hit some big shots and Justin came through for us inside.”
Hurst said he felt he atoned a little bit from his performance against New Lothrop last Friday.
“It felt a lot better coming off of last game — missing shots and fouling out,” he said. “I didn’t have much effect on the (New Lothrop) game. Tonight was a lot better game for me.”
The Eagles sliced the deficit to 33-26 early in the third quarter as Hoffman split two free throws and completed a 3-point play shortly after.
O-E pushed the lead back up to 11 before Green made it 40-33 on back-to-back layups. Hoffman then scored a bucket and the deficit was down to 40-35.
The Marauders quickly padded back to 13 early in the fourth quarter as Loynes hit a pull-up jumper, Moore scored on a rebound put-back and Loynes hit another bucket. The closest Byron could get down the stretch was eight points on a fastbreak bucket by Green.
Hopkins said Ovid-Elsie was able to put together some mini-runs at critical times to pull away.
“It was about a 2 1/2-minute stretch in the second quarter and they took that 11-point lead at halftime,” Hopkins said. “We got it back down and they want on another 6-0 run in the third quarter. They are a team that is undefeated and they are a very good basketball team. You’ve got to keep the pressure on them. They responded after the first-quarter adversity and there were a few times where we didn’t respond, and that’s the difference between a 9-0 basketball team and a .500 basketball team.”
BYRON 44, OVID-ELSIE 24
BYRON (10-0, 8-0 MMAC): Haley Hooley 1 0-0 2, Allison Hooley 0 0-0 0, Sarah Marvin 7 4-4 20, Makayla Clement 5 1-2 12, Raegan Forgie 0 0-0 0, Becky Marvin 3 0-0 6, Makenna Clement 2 0-0 4. Totals: 18 5-6 44.
OVID-ELSIE (8-4, 5-3 MMAC): Kalista Bancroft 0 0-0 0, Kiah Longoria 1 0-0 3, Tristin Ziola 0 0-0 0, Caitlyn Walter 3 2-2 9, Kaylee Hall 1 0-0 3, Braylon Byrnes 1 0-0 2, Lauren Barton 3 1-2 7, Madison Cunningham 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 3-4 24.
Byron 9 11 14 10 — 44
O-E 7 3 6 8 — 24
3-Point Goals: Ovid-Elsie 3 (Longoria 1, Walter 1, Hall 1). Byron 3 (Sarah Marvin 2, Makayla Clement 1). Rebounds: Ovid-Elsie 16 (Lauren Barton 8). Byron (Sarah Marvin 13, Makayla Clement 8). Assists: Ovid-Elsie (Hall 1). Byron (Sarah Marvin 6, Makayla Clement 4, Becky Marvin 3, Makenna Clement 2). Steals: Ovid-Elsie 5 (Barton 3). Byron (H. Hooley 3).
