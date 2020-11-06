LAINGSBURG — An inability to stop the run came back to haunt Laingsburg Friday against Bath as Gavin Parry rushed for five touchdowns to carry the Bees to a 44-28 Division 7 playoff victory.
Senior Laingsburg starting quarterback Doug Matthews suffered a broken collarbone Oct. 16 when the teams last met, a 46-36 Wolfpack win. Backup Zach Hawes was forced into starting duty this time and gave the Bees all they could handle, helping the Wolfpack rally from a 20-7 second quarter deficit to take a one-point lead at halftime.
Hawes’ offensive fireworks — four touchdowns — wouldn’t be enough, however, as Parry and quarterback Payton Hinsman notched fourth quarter rushing touchdowns to seal the road victory.
“We did what we could with the injuries we have, missing multiple key pieces,” Hawes said. “We gave it all we had but they just made plays, they ran the ball all over us.”
Parry ignited Bath’s offense early on, taking the first play from scrimmage 75 yards down the sideline to the Laingsburg 1-yard line. Parry pounded across the goal line on the next play, and a successful two-point conversion staked the Bees to an early 8-0 lead in the first quarter.
An errant pass by Hawes on Laingsburg’s opening drive allowed the Bees the threaten once more, as Parry converted the turnover into a two-yard touchdown a few plays later to push the lead to 14-0 Bath with 5:05 remaining in the first quarter.
Hawes responded on the next play from scrimmage, taking a direct snap 57 yards downfield for a touchdown to close the gap to 14-7.
Parry would extend Bath’s lead early in the second quarter, streaking 32 yards down the sideline for his third touchdown of the night to make it 20-7.
Hawes drew the Wolfpack closer once again on the next drive, using his legs to tip-toe around defenders en route to a 6-yard touchdown.
A fumble recovery on the ensuing kickoff put Laingsburg in prime field position at the Bath 45-yard-line. Hawes made the most of it, rushing for 37 yards to the end zone on the second play of the drive to tie the game. A successful extra point try made it 21-20 Laingsburg with 6:17 remaining in the first half. The Wolfpack would carry the one-point lead into the locker room.
After receiving the second half kickoff, Laingsburg’s offense stalled, going three-and-out to force a punt to the Bees.
Bath made sure to capitalize, riding the ground attack downfield for Parry’s fourth touchdown of the night. A successful two-point conversion put the Bees ahead 28-21 midway through the third.
The Wolfpack answered on the next drive as Hawes found the end zone for his fourth touchdown, making it 28-all late in the third quarter.
The Bees retook the lead with Parry’s fifth touchdown and subsequent two-point conversion early in the fourth quarter, making it 36-28 with 10:09 remaining.
After driving down inside the Bath 10-yard-line, Laingsburg would come no closer. A turnover on towns, followed by Hinsman’s touchdown on Bath’s ensuing drive, sealed the 44-28 victory for the Bees.
Despite the season-ending loss, Laingsburg head coach Brian Borgman said he was impressed with the team’s resiliency, climbing back into the game after facing multiple deficits.
“I was very proud of their effort,” Borgman said. “We just couldn’t stop (the run). It’s been our Achilles’ heel the entire year this year is just being able to effectively stop the run up front. We just weren’t big enough and strong enough to handle their big guys (tonight).”
