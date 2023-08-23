CORUNNA — They’re not perfectly identical. Not really. There are subtle differences that distinguish Wyatt and Tarick Bower which the sufficiently dedicated can learn to identify.
The most constant of these are the small mark that dots Wyatt Bower’s upper left lip and Tarick’s fractional height advantage (6-1 1/2 to 6-1 1/4). As of this writing, Wyatt also has slightly shorter hair and weighs about 10 pounds more (180 to 170), though these things, obviously, are subject to change.
The twins also don’t have perfectly matched Corunna High School athletic legacies. Wyatt, for instance won a state long jump title this spring. Tarick hasn’t done that … he just holds the Cavalier school record (22-feet-9-inches).
Still, the Bowers’ similarities far outweigh their differences, and, between them, their body of work for the Black and Gold ranks favorably with anybody ever don the colors.
Just last spring, brothers were integral to the Cavaliers winning a state track and field championship. They were both on the Cavaliers’ 4x100 relay state title team and the runner-up 4x200 squad. Wyatt, of course, won the long jump (22-feet-8-inches) and was an all-stater in the 100-meter dash.
They hope for similar success on the gridiron this fall while playing their third and final season of varsity football together.
No one who knows them would put another state title past them. After an 8-3 season last year, with Wyatt starring as a do-everything quarterback and Tarick as his top receiving threat, a deep playoff run would seem to be the next rung on the team’s ladder to the top — and leveling up is what the Bowers do best.
“Both of the boys are very driven,” Corunna head football coach Steve Herrick said. “They compete not only against their opponents, but against each other. They hold each other to a high standard. They have always been together playing the same positions. They appreciate the challenge of getting better each day and playing/measuring themselves against top talent in the state.”
This feedback loop is something the twins are fully aware of, and they use it to their advantage.
“We’ve always been pretty close and our athletic ability is pretty similar,” Wyatt Bower said. “We’re always competitive with each other, pushing each other every day.”
GOOD GENES
The twins come by their athleticism honestly.
Their father, Dustin Bower, was a distinguished track and field athlete at Corunna who went on to compete in the sport at Central Michigan University. The 1998 graduate was part of the Cavaliers’ state title relay team in the 4x200 relay. He also placed second in the state in the 110-meter high hurdles in Class B and finished fourth in the state in the 300-hurdles.
Dustin Bower’s 4x200 relay squad set a record that stood for 24 years … until his sons (along with Nick Strauch and Isaac Jacobs) took it away from him.
“They have been strongly influenced by their parents,” Herrick said. “Their father Dustin was an outstanding hurdler and sprinter as well as being a good football player. Their mother (Alesha Miller) was an outstanding sprinter (state champion in the 4x100 relay) as well as a tremendous volleyball player.”
Wyatt Bower noted that said his father was a quarterback and that it definitely influenced him to become one at a young age.
EARLY BEGINNINGS
Wyatt and Tarick Bower were athetes from just about the time they could toddle, and (flag) football was one of their first loves.
“I think mainly the first one was flag football, for the YMCA,” Tarick Bower said. “That was from about five years of age. … We were always catching it in the yard and my dad was always pushing us, saying, ‘Don’t drop the ball.’”
The twins gave soccer and T-ball a whirl too, but always came back to football. Even after their track and field exploits, the gridiron retains its hold on them.
“Football has always been our No. 1 sport,” Tarick said. “Track is up there but we’ve only been doing that since middle school. I mean it’s right there but football is, I’d say is tops by far.”
SOPHOMORE STUDS
When the Bowers made their big-time varsity debut as sophomores, they were impact players right away.
The Cavs were set at QB with senior Jaden Herrick, but Wyatt couldn’t be kept of the field.
Both brothers played wide receiver and defensive back, with Wyatt capturing second-team all-Flint Metro League honors as a receiver and Tarick earning second-team honors defensively as the Cavaliers exceeded expectations with a 7-5 record.
Corunna finished the season strong, reaching the third round of the playoffs and winning twice on the road before finally falling to Marine City, 21-14. The Mariners were ranked No. 3 in the state and held on to win at home at East China Stadium.
The die had been cast: When the Bowers are on the field, good things happen for Corunna. Wyatt Bower finished with 26 catches for 477 yards and six TDs and five interceptions and had 37 tackles on defense. Tarick had similar numbers, with 21 catches for 369 yards and 7 TDs, and three interceptions and 33 tackles on the other side of the ball.
JUNIOR JUMPS
Succeeding Jaden Herrick, Wyatt Bower flourished as a field general in 2022. He passed for 1,378 yards and a school-record 19 TDs last fall with just one interception. A natural dual threat, he also rushed for 1,088 yards and 10 scores, averaging more than nine yards per carry. He didn’t slacken on defense either, racking up six interceptions and 40 tackles. Taken altogether, his efforts garnered him Division 5 first-team all-state notice from the Associated Press.
Tarick Bower also took a step forward. He averaged a whopping 24.1 yards-per catch last season with 26 receptions for 629 yards and eight TDs. He was a first-team Flint Metro selection and was an all-region pass catcher.
HE’S THE QUARTERBACK, I’M THE WIDE RECEIVER
While it’s not a hard and fast rule, typically, there is only one quarterback on the field at a time in American football.
If Wyatt and Tarick Bower were true clones, perhaps they would both want the job, leading festering frustrations when one of them inevitably seized it.
Fortunately for Corunna, that’s not how things have worked out.
Even from an early age, Wyatt embraced the position, while Tarick tended to shy away from it.
“Tarick tried it when we played flag football in our youth,” Wyatt said. “He was the backup. He hated it. He did not like playing quarterback.”
Said Tarick: “(Wyatt has) always been the quarterback. Always. He more wanted to follow my dad because my dad played a little bit of quarterback in high school. I let him take it. I just go catch the ball.”
This is apparently the naturally ordained arrangement, as even Wyatt admits that Tarick has a slight edge on him in raw speed.
“He is a little bit faster than me,” Wyatt said. “He’s really fast and he’s on the taller side and that helps a lot too. I trust him with every ball I throw up there and let him go get it.”
ON THE RECRUITING TRAIL
The Bowers talents are not a purely local phenomenon. Next-level scouts have been watching for some time.
The past year has been filled with visits to college campuses far and wide. Offers came in from the Division 1 level, including from Colorado State and Central Michigan University. Back-to-back D-II champ Ferris State — coached by Corunna-connected Tony Annese — also offered.
Ultimately, however, the duo has decided to stay, for the moment, close to home, having have verbally committed to play at Saginaw Valley State. There they’ll play under, fourth-year head coach Ryan Brady, a Chesaning graduate who quarterbacked the Indians to a state title in 1998.
“Saginaw Valley gave us what we were looking for.” Tarick Bower said.
What the twins were looking for was simple — continuity. They want to stay together and to stay at their current positions.
“They gave us that,” Tarick said. “We both agreed that that was probably the best option right now.”
Said Wyatt: “For me, Saginaw Valley felt like home. It felt really comfortable there and I loved walking around and seeing everything. Everybody was really friendly and it felt like the best fit.”
Wyatt said that he felt good about playing quarterback under Brady.
“I got offered to play quarterback and coach Brady wants me to play quarterback and Tarick to play receiver. We’re really looking forward to it. Coach Brady went to Chesaning and it’s really about the small-town kids that he believes in. He played quarterback at Grand Valley.”
Brady led the Lakers to a national title game appearance back in 2001 and won a national title with the team in 2002.
SENIOR SENDOFF
Each of the twins was asked what goals they have for their final high school football season.
They both mentioned that they would like to be part of a Corunna squad that advances deep in the playoffs and ultimately to the biggest stage of all, the state championship game.
But there are individual goals too.
“I want to get the single-game record for receiving touchdowns — which is six in one game,” Tarick said. “I’ve had four.”
Wyatt said he’d love to set a defensive record. Ted Fattal, long-time local radio sports broadcaster, accumulated 15 career interceptions back in the 1970s during his Cavalier career and Wyatt hopes to break that mark.
“Individually, I have 13 career interceptions so far. And I’m looking to break that record that Ted Fattal actually has, it’s 15,” Wyatt said. “So I need three this year to break it.”
Whatever happens this season, the brothers vow to take things “one game” at a time.
Right now, we’re just looking at that first game and we’re moving on from there,” Tarick said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.