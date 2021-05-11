OWOSSO — Jon Mazza carded a 46, but Owosso fell to Brandon 222-192 Monday at Owosso Country Club.
Ryan Dahl shot 55 for Owosso. Ethan Sigsby shot 59 and Peyton Dwyer added a 62.
Brandon improved to 3-5 in the Flint Metro League. Owosso fell to 0-8 in league action.
