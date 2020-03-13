This could be our last College Notes for awhile.
The sports world is on hold due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. None of the major sports leagues want to contribute to its spread and felt the best course of action would be to shut down, which is understandable.
While the NHL, NBA and MLB might get going again at some point, the college sports season seems to be over. The NCAA basketball tournaments are off, and the NCAA also canceled its spring sports championships. The Michigan High School Athletic Association stopped all of its postseason tournaments in progress.
This is uncharted territory. The only time I can remember sports shutting down completely was after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, and even then it only lasted for a few days. Eventually, everyone was back on the field.
This time, we don’t know when teams will start playing again.
But, when they do, we’ll be there. After 9/11, sports was one of the things that helped heal the country. I believe sports will have a similar role in this circumstance.
Until then, stay safe out there.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Ila Tuller, Delta College (Corunna) — The Pioneers saw their season end March 5 in the NJCAA Region XII East District semifinals, as Delta fell 108-50 to No. 3-ranked Macomb County Community College. Tuller went 2-for-4 from the free-throw line and grabbed four rebounds in 10 minutes off the bench.
TRACK AND FIELD
Dillon McClintock, Michigan State (Owosso) — McClintock and the Spartans’ distance medley relay team finished second at the Big Ten Indoor Championships Feb. 28-29 in 11:02.82.
SOFTBALL
Alexis Andrews, Cleary University (Byron) — Andrews racked up three hits in an 8-3 victory over Miami-Hamilton Sunday. She had two hits in a 7-3 victory over Missouri Baptist March 6.
Parker Viele, Lake Erie College (Byron) — Viele scored a run Monday in a 3-1 win over Quincy. She took the pitching loss the same day in a game against Southwest Minnesota State, giving up three runs — one earned — on two hits.
Aubrey Larner, Lansing CC (Perry) — Larner went 1-for-1 and scored a run in a 13-2 loss Saturday to Jones College. She walked and scored a run Sunday as LCC fell 9-7 to East Central Community College.
Tori Hyde (Corunna) and Tabitha Elliott (Owosso), Mott CC — Hyde double and went 2-for-3 Monday in a 9-6 loss to Marshalltown; she also scored a run. Hyde also picked up a hit Saturday in an 8-0 win over South Suburban. Elliott doubled and drove in two runs Monday in a 6-4 loss to Rock Valley; she went 2-for-4 for the game. She was 1-for-4 with an RBI in the loss to Marshalltown.
Amber Shayler and Alicia McConnell, Oakland CC (Perry) — McConnell drove in two runs March 6 as Oakland topped Muskegon Community College 12-4. She was 2-for-3 with an RBI in a 20-9 March 5 win over Mercyhurst North East.
Shayler homered and drove in four runs in the win over Mercyhurst, going 2-for-3. Shayler has also pitched in five games, striking out two with a 7.88 ERA.
BASEBALL
Kollin Lienau and Nick Johnson, Delta College (New Lothrop) — Johnson drove in two runs and walked twice Saturday in a 25-1 drubbing of Mesabi Range Community and Technical College. He went 2-for-7 with a run scored in pair of wins March 6 against Community College of Rhode Island.
Lienau was 2-for-3 with three runs scored and four RBIs in a 20-1 win Saturday over Mesabi Range, part of a doubleheader. He also stole two bases.
Jordan Kalpko, Saginaw Valley State (Owosso) — Klapko drew a walk March 6 in a 9-0 win over Tiffin. He went hitless the following day against Kentucky Wesleyan, striking out twice.
Duncan Gillett, Davenport University (Corunna) — Gillett pitched one scoreless inning Saturday in a 20-3 win over Hillsdale. He struck out two and gave up one hit.
Keaghan Sutliff, Grand Valley State (Ovid-Elsie) — Sutliff started, but only lasted 1/3 of an inning in a 10-4 loss Saturday to Sioux Falls. He gave up three runs on four hits with one strikeout.
Sayer Robinson, Muskegon CC — Robinson went-for-5 and scored three times as Muskegon won 20-11 March 5 against the Anderson University JV team. He also drove in a run.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.