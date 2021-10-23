DURAND — Durand routed Detroit Community 58-20 Friday to end the regular season and likely locked up a playoff spot in the process.
The Railroaders (6-3) were teetering on the edge of the playoff point standings entering the contest, sitting 29th in Division 6. The win bumped the Railroaders up a spot to 28th in the unofficial standings as of press time. The top 32 teams make the postseason in each division.
Darrin Alward and Austin Kelley had two touchdown runs apiece for Durand. Alward had 69 yards on nine carries to lead the team’s rushers. Bryce Benford also had a rushing score.
Kelley also threw a 67-yard touchdown to Alex Bruni in the first quarter. Charlie Rawlins returned a kickoff for a TD in the second quarter.
Wyatt Campbell had nine tackles for Durand, while Evan Samson and Benford each had eight.
More Durand stats: Rushing — Rawlins 7-58; Benford 11-57; Kelley 6-45; Gabe Lynn 8-26. Defense — Lynn 4 tackles, 1 int.; Colin Randall 1 int.; Logan Goul 1 tackle (safety).
Owosso 33, Adrian 7
ADRIAN — Owosso finished the 2021 season with its most victories in nearly a decade after downing Adrian 33-7 on the road Friday.
The Trojans went 3-5, their most wins since going 7-4 in 2012 — the last time the team made the playoffs outside of the 2020 campaign when all Michigan schools were eligible for the postseason.
Four different players scored touchdowns for Owosso, led by Cody Fields, who rushed for 108 yards and two scores. Teddy Worthington added 44 yards and a touchdown, and Charles Goldman ran for 61 yards and a TD.
Isaac Williams led the Owosso defense with six tackles. Fields, Zach Evon and Justin Johnson all came up with interceptions.
The Maples finished 2-7.
Montrose 42, Laingsburg 7
MONTROSE — Montrose ran past Laingsburg 42-7 Friday night and likely knocked the Wolfpack from playoff contention.
Laingsburg (5-4) lost its third straight game. The Wolfpack were outside the 32-team field in the Division 7 playoff point standings heading into the game, sitting 34th. The loss dropped it unofficially to 35th.
Laingsburg quarterback Ty Randall threw for 134 yards and a 14-yard touchdown to Hayden Johnston with 3:02 left. Randall was picked off once.
Michael Brooks led the ground attack with 40 yards on eight carries. Johnston caught three passes for 38 yards, while Kyle Thelen had three grabs for 43 yards.
Alex Brown and Matt Freels paced the Wolfpack defense with five tackles.
Monte Missentzis threw two touchdowns, while Johnny Mahl and Owen Emmendorfer each ran for two scores for Montrose (7-2).
More Laingsburg stats: Rushing — Jack Byrnes 17-22; Randall 7-11. Receiving — Eli Woodruff 3-31; Brooks 1-10; Thomas Gousetis 3-7.
Perry 13, Bath 0
BATH TWP. — Austin Poirier ran for two first-half touchdowns and Perry’s defense did the rest, as the Ramblers blanked Bath 13-0 Friday.
Poirier threw for 116 yards and ran for 36. Perry (4-5) won its final three games of the season, though the Ramblers will probably come up short of a playoff spot in Division 7.
Rease Teel had an interception and Tim Hall made 15 tackles on defense for Perry.
Bath ended the season 2-7 and was shut out in its final three contests.
CC-C 48, Byron 14
BYRON — Carson City-Crystal cruised past Byron 48-14 Friday, according to the MHSAA website.
No details were reported. Byron finished the season 1-8. Carson City-Crystal went 7-2 and was unofficially sixth in Division 8 playoff points at press time.
Carrollton 52, Chesaning 12
CARROLLTON — Carrollton routed Chesaning 52-12 Friday and denied the Indians’ long-shot bid at the postseason.
The Cavaliers finished the regular season 5-4 and were unofficially ranked 32nd in the Division 5 playoff points at press time, which is the final playoff spot.
Chesaning (4-5) needed to beat Carrollton and get some help to make the Division 6 field. The Indians were well out of contention in 43rd. No other details were reported by press time.
