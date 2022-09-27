PERRY — The rain and a 2-0 deficit didn’t faze the Perry boys soccer team.
The Ramblers scored twice in the first 4 minutes of the second half and rallied for a 3-2 nonconference victory Monday over Durand.
While the rain and wind made things miserable for the players and spectators alike, Perry made the best of it when the going got tough.
“It was a sloppy game in this weather,” Perry head coach Brady Habba said. “We just found a way to come together. We’re definitely a second-half team and we definitely brought it together and played that second half strong.”
Perry improved to 8-5-1 on the season. Durand fell to 0-12.
Perry closed the deficit to 2-1 with 4:19 left before halftime and Ty Webb scored his 14th goal of the season from point-blank range for the Ramblers just 1:02 into the second half to knot the score at 2.
“We started off slowly today like we normally do,” Webb said. “Then the second half came and we picked it up as normal. We’ve just got to work on starting off faster. I mean we’re a good team. We’ve just got to play to our level and not our opponents.”
Webb said the Ramblers missed some scoring opportunities in the first half. That didn’t happen in the second.
“We definitely missed a lot of shots in the first half,” Webb said.
With 37:20 left in the game, Perry’s Nathaniel Cochrane converted a shot to the left lower corner from about 10 yards out, which proved to be the difference.
“We got some second chance opportunities that we weren’t taking advantage of in the first half,” Habba said.
Durand head coach Aaron Demo said his team played well for 75 of the 80 minutes.
It was the first four to five minutes of the second half that proved to be fatal for the Railroaders, he said.
“That’s really all it was,” Demo said.
The Railroaders opened the scoring with a pretty play as Jaxon Smith converted a tip-in off a crossing pass from Dave Clase with 22 minutes left in the first half. With 8:41 to go before intermission, Clase scored off a rebound from a free kick.
Habba said he got strong performances from a pair of goaltenders.
“In the second half it was Noah (Boske-Smitherman) and in the first half it was Will (Loos),” Habba said.
Durand’s goalkeeper was Brock Randall. The Ramblers held a slim 9-8 advantage in shots on goal.
