CORUNNA — Durand senior golfer Emme Lantis had a medalist round of 42 as the Railroaders defeated Corunna 192-228 Wednesday at Corunna Hills.
The Railroaders (5-0) got 49s from Maddie Raley and Kennedy Pawloski. Olivia Holek shot 52.
Corunna featured the 53 of Sydne Owens. Ava Champion shot 55, followed by Bridget Ryon (58) and Isabel Rau (62).
It was the second time Durand defeated Corunna in eight days.
Laingsburg’s
Elfring medals
at GLAC Jamboree
PERRY — Laingsburg’s Grace Elfring shot 49 to earn medalist honors at Tuesday’s Greater Lansing Activities Conferencce Jamboree at Glenbrier Golf Course.
Olivet placed first as a team with a 239 total. Lakewood was second at 242 with Perry finishing third at 258 and Laingsburg fourth at 260.
Jackie Mattison of Perry finished third individually with a 55. Alyse Rowley of Laingsburg was tied for ninth individually with a 65.
Swartz Creek 219, Owosso 244
SWARTZ CREEK — Swartz Creek defeated Owosso, 219-244, Wednesday at Holiday Meadows.
Owosso’s Ellie Feldpausch, Jillian Bagwell and Kennedy Peplinski all shot 54.
Emmalyn Scrivener shot a medalist round of 49 for the Dragons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.