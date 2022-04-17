REMUS — Ovid-Elsie stayed unbeaten in girls soccer Saturday, winning two games at the Chippewa Hills Spring Fling Tournament to improve to 4-0.
The Marauders were not seriously challenged by either of their opponents, though coach Craig Thelen thought the team could easily “win both or lose both,” ahead of the event.
Thelen was particularly interested to see how his charges would perform against their first opponent, Coopersville, given the Broncos are in Division 2 (O-E is in D3). He needn’t have worried. Kiah Longoria scored a hat trick as the Marauders cruised 4-1. Two of her goals came in the game’s first four minutes.
“I was extremely pleased with how quickly we came out of the gate,” Thelen said. “Kiah finished brilliantly for us all day.”
Longoria’s second and third goals were assisted by Hailee Campbell, who pushed one of her own into the net in the second half — assisted by Aubrey Arnett — to cap the Marauder scoring effort.
Thelen singled out Arnett and Kendahl Smeltzer for their defense. “(They) are really in sync and will be tough for opponents to get by this season,” he said.
In the second game, the Marauders exhibited exemplary passing, besting host Chippewa Hills 6-0, with every goal coming off a different foot. Campbell and Longoria each had another, with Evalyn Cole, Kalista Bancroft, Caitlyn Walter and Hadley Bukantis putting in the rest. Cole assisted Campbell’s, Bancroft’s and Walter’s goals.
“Once again I was pleased with how well we possesed the ball and found the proper pass,” Thelen said. “It is wonderful to see everyone on the same page and working towards the same goal.”
Laingsburg wraps up week with loss to Clio
LAINGSBURG — The Wolfpack capped a busy week with a close, 3-2, home defeat to Clio on Friday. Addision Elkins and Lorna Strieff provided the scoring the losing effort.
It was Laingsburg’s third game in four days. On Tuesday, the Wolfpack won a tight match at Lake Odessa Lakewood, 2-1, with Strieff logging the team’s goal. On Thursday, the team downed Vermontville Maple Valley 8-0 as freshman striker Ivy Collier had a hat trick and Strieff scored twice. Grace Elfring, Elkins and Dakota Ballard each scored once.
Laingsburg is 2-3 overall and 2-0 in the Greater Lansing Activities Conference.
BASEBALL
Perry, Ovid-Elsie split pair
ELSIE — In a mirror of the day’s softball action, Perry and Ovid-Elsie split a doubleheader Friday, with the Marauders taking the early game and the Ramblers winning late.
Ovid-Elsie’s win was by a 7-3 margin. Perrien Rasch got the start for the Marauders. The Ramblers got to him for one run in the top of the first inning, but O-E tagged Blake Lantis for three runs in the bottom of the frame and never trailed after that.
Rasch went three innings giving up two runs on one hit and two walks. Corbyn James then came in and pitched the final four innings to nail down the save, giving up two hits, three walks and striking out three.
Shortstop Caven Brooks starred at the plate for O-E, rapping two doubles and driving in three runs. First-baseman Hayden Pontack also had a double in a two-hit effort.
Game 2 looked like it would also be a cakewalk for the Marauders after they chased Perry starter Jack Lamb in the first inning before he recorded a single out, scoring five runs. But Tristan Krupp came in and quieted things down, ultimately tossing three-and-two-thirds innings of three-hit, shutout ball, striking out five and walking just one.
Eventually he would give way to Bryce Krupp, who was similarly effective across 2 1/3 innings, striking out three and walking none.
Meanwhile the Ramblers were able to battle back, scoring three runs off of Pontack in the second thanks to some O-E errors, another in the third off of reliever Dominic Wilkinson, and two more in the fifth and sixth off of Jake Bowen. The game was called on account of darkness, giving Perry a 6-5 win.
SOFTBALL
Morrice takes two from Potterville
MORRICE — The Orioles dominated Potterville Friday, winning a pair of five-inning mercy rule games 13-2 and 17-4.
Zora Brewer pitched both games for Morrice. She gave up seven hits and 11 walks while striking out nine across her 10 innings. At the plate she went 5-for-7 with two doubles, a home run and three RBI.
In Game 1 Mackenzie Doerner went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI for the Orioles. Addison Hart went 2-for-3 with two doubles and three RBI, and Aubrey Rogers had a double and two RBI.
In Game 2 Abby Hildebrandt and Anna Gooding each went 2-for-3. Hildebrandt had a triple.
The wins give Morrice a record of 6-2 on the year.
