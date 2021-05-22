NEW LOTHROP — New Lothrop’s baseball team rose to 21-3 overall Friday with an 11-1, 13-3 sweep of Oscoda.
Brady Birchmeier was the winning pitcher in Game 1. He also belted his 10th homer of the season. Cannon Cromwell also hit a home run for the Hornets.
In Game 2, Cromwell was the winning hurler. He tossed a five-hitter in his five-inning stint.
Cam Orr banged four hits for the winners while Julius Garza had three hits.
