OWOSSO — Sixth-ranked Fenton overpowered Owosso 119-57 Tuesday night.
Kate Grinnell and Britney Aurara-Erazao went 1-2 in the 100-yard freestyle for the Trojans. Owosso also came away with a victory in the 200 freestyle relay with Macy Irelan, Amanda Brainered, Grinnell and Mya LaMay.
Irelan had three second-place efforts in the 50 free, backstroke and the medley relay with Brainered, Aurara-Erazo and LaMay. Owosso also took second in the 400 relay with Brainerd, Grinnell, Lilly Usher and Arara-Erazo.
