DURAND — Kalista Bancroft and Mid-Michigan Activities Conference leader Ovid-Elsie improved to 5-0 in league play by sweeping Durand Tuesday.
Bancroft registered 14 kills as the Marauders swept Durand 25-22, 25-18, 25-15. Marauders head coach Kortney Miller said her team had few, if any, letdowns.
“We got over our second set jitters tonight and our serving was absolutely excellent,” Miller said. “Our kills were really smart and we were really placing the ball well. We didn’t let many balls drop, either. This year we’ve had the best back line we have ever had and we’ve had the best front line we’ve ever had. We also have two setters this year, which is a huge thing.”
Bancroft, a 5-foot-11 senior outside hitter, said the team has put everything together so far.
“We’ve all really stepped up and we’ve been working together really well,” Bancroft said. “We’re setting everyone, all of our hitters … I think one of our key hitters has been Jolene Nash and I think our right-sides have done really well — sophomore Hailee Campbell has been amazing. Our setters and our defense have (been), too.”
While full Ovid-Elsie stats were not available immediately after the match, Miller said the Marauders gave plenty of support to Bancroft all over the court. Senior setter Braylon Byrnes said the Marauders’ effort was solid offensively and defensively.
“We played really well and the secret to our 5-0 start in the MMAC is just our connection this year,” Byrnes said. “We have really good connection and we’re playing as a family.”
Durand slipped to 3-2 in the MMAC despite Jade Garske’s 27 digs, six kills and four aces. Jessica Winslow also had six kills. Avery Gilson had 27 digs, while Sydney Leydig logged 22 assists, 11 digs and one ace.
Shiane Root had five kills and Regan Taylor added four for the Railroaders.
Ovid-Elsie took a 14-7 lead in the first set and stretched the advantage to 19-9. Garske got a serving run and Durand cut the margin to 19-14. A Garske kill brought the Railroaders to within 24-22, but the Marauders converted a tip and won the opening set, 25-22.
Ovid-Elsie took a 24-16 lead in the second set and a Durand hitting error was the final point for the Marauders in a 25-18 victory. Durand led 3-0 in the final set before the Marauders scored seven straight points en route to a 25-15 triumph.
Durand head coach Cassandra Maynard said her team fell victim to its own mistakes — at the serving line and at the net.
“We’re a young team and (the Marauders) have a good serving team and a good front row,” Maynard said. “There’s only four (players) returning this year. Everyone else has never played on varsity before. So it’s just a lot of inexperience.”
Garske, a senior outside hitter, said a few mistakes proved to be Durand’s downfall.
“Our serving were mostly good, but it was some of the serve receive and when we were hitting, some of them went into the net,” Garske said.
“I think we played as well as we could tonight,” said Durand senior middle hitter Jessica Winslow. “We went in kind of tired and we just couldn’t get our energy up. But I think we’re pretty evenly matched.”
