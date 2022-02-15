CHESANING — Chesaning cruised to its third straight victory Monday with its third dominant defensive performance in a row.
The Indians (12-5) hemmed in Midland Calvary Baptist 57-22, coming up with 24 steals. The Valentine’s Day victory came on the heels of a 57-14 win over Saginaw Arts and Sciences Feb. 8 and a 56-32 win over Byron on Friday.
Only three players scored for the visiting Kings (9-7), who were led by Caitlyn Dickerson’s 19 points.
Calvary Baptist had little success against Chesaning’s zone defense. Chesaning allowed just two points in the first eight minutes, taking a 10-point lead into the second quarter. The Indians led 32-8 by halftime.
“Our team has really focused on working on our defense and it shows,” Chesaning coach Steve Keck said. “I think our girls did a great job with team defense. We’ve really been working on passing the ball around to the open girl and it showed tonight, we had a lot of assists.”
Avery Butcher led Chesaning’s defensive charge with a season-high eight steals to go with six points and six rebounds.
“We just wanted to keep playing hard like we have the last couple of games,” Butcher said. “And to talk, obviously on the court. We’ve been doing a very good job of that recently.”
Chesaning’s offensive leader was sophomore Hannah Oakes, who scored a season-best 14 points with eight rebounds and one steal. Oakes did all of her scoring in the first three quarters, scoring four in the first quarter, four more in the second and six in the third.
She scored most of her points inside the paint, whether on rebound put-backs or on assists from teammates.
“We were passing the ball around to everyone,” Oakes said. “We just kept believing in ourselves and passing the ball.”
Lillian Skaryd added nine points and seven rebounds. Kennedy McAlpine and Charley Mahan each scored eight points. All of McAlpine’s points came in the second quarter, including a pair of 3-pointers.
Avery Beckman had six points and five rebounds for Chesaning.
CHESANING SCORING: Lillian Skaryd 3 3-4 9, Hannah Cooper 1 0-0 2, Kennedy McAlpine 3 0-2 8, Hannah Oakes 7 0-0 14, Ava Devereaux 2 0-0 4, Avery Butcher 3 0-0 6, Charley Mahan 3 2-2 8, Avery Beckman 3 0-2 6. Totals 25 5-10 57.
MIDLAND CALVERY BAPTIST: Caitlyn Dickerson 7 3-3 19, Hailey Lewis 1 0-2 2, Caroline Houtman 0 1-2 1. Totals 8 4-5 22
