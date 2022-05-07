College Notes: Diamond Doings

We’re very nearly caught up in Collge Notes-ville. We’ve slogged our way through winter to get to the glorious springtime, and now, at long last we can take a peek at what’s gone on in the realm of baseball while our attention has been engaged elsewhere.
Next week we’ll look at softball. Then we’ll get to track and field and finally be somewhere in the realm of settled.
Craig Rainey, Adrian College (Owosso) — The very — he’s now in his 29th season — longtime coach of Adrian’s diamond nine hit a significant milestone earlier this year, logging his 749th and, more significantly, for those of us wired to like nice round numbers, 750th career wins in a two-game sweep of Alma College on April 30.
It’s no stretch to saw that Rainey is the most significant figure in Bulldog baseball history, and it’s not as simple as the fact that he’s Adrian’s winningest coach by several dozen country miles.
There are two distinct eras in program history: before Rainey and after. Before Rainey’s elevation to the head coach’s role in 1994, Adrian had managed four winning seasons since 1948, which is as far back as as the school’s records go before decades-long holes start showing up in them.
One of those winning seasons came in 1993, when Rainey was an assistant coach, so you can loop that into the “after” era if you want. In fact, perhaps the date for that should be pushed back to 1986, when Rainey began his three-year tenure as the Bulldogs’ starting catcher, winning a batting title one year with a .467 average — though Adrian only went 16-58-1.
Regardless, since taking over, Rainey has transformed Adrian into the Goliath of the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association. He’s had only three losing seasons and hasn’t had to settle for second-place in the conference since 2008. During his tenure the Bulldogs have made 14 NCAA Division III tournament appearances and two D-III World Series appearances.
Additionally Rainey has, to-date, coached 154 all-MIAA selections, 15 conference players of the year, 11 conference pitchers of the year, 13 All-Americans and nine eventual pros, including Ryan Dorow, who in 2021 became the first Adrian alumnus to appear in an MLB game in 100 years.
Though the Bulldogs have gone 20-16 so far this season and have a good chance of getting to prove their mettle in the postseason once again, this hasn’t been Rainey’s best season. That may well have come last year, when the Bulldogs tied a school record with 37 wins and were regional champions en route to a spot in the College World Series. Adrian has already been mathematically eliminated from a 13th-straight MIAA regular season crown, and will need to sweep their season-ending series with Kalamazoo (starting with a doubleheader tonight) to manage a runner up finish.
Keith Veale, Mt. Vernon Nazarene University — At the rate Rainey is going he has an outside shot of becoming the winningest ex-Trojan to coach college baseball, but he’ll probably need Mt. Vernon Nazarene’s Keith Veale to retire first.
He makes up an even larger chunk of his program’s history than Rainey does at Adrian. MVNU was only established in 1968, meaning that Veale — who began as an intramural director in 1979 — has been around most of the school’s existence.
MVNU’s 34-15 record so far in 2022 has Veale up to 1,102 wins (against 568 losses) in his 33-years coaching baseball. The Cougars won the Crossroads League for the first time since 2015. It was their fourth since the league was formed ahead of the 2006 season. Winning the conference gave MVNU the No. 1 seed in the upcoming Crossroads League tournament, and an automatic bid to the 2022 NAIA National Tournament.
Veale’s coaching job this season could have him in the running for more “coach of the year” awards. He’s already won nine conference COY awards, six National Christian College Athletic Association national COY awards and three NAIA regional COY awards.
Michael James, Mott Community College (Chesaning) — James has had a solid season for a Mott team which has muddled its way to a 17-20 record so far this year.
He has made seven mound appearances, including three starts, two of which he completed, accounting for half of Mott’s complete games this year. In 25 innings he has logged 24 strikeouts against just eight walks and has an earned run average of 1.80 — best on the team among pitchers with more than two innings pitched.
James has not made an appearance since since his April 15 start against Delta College, however (Mott won 5-4).
Caleb Stahr, Mott Community College (Corunna) — The ex-Cavalier has pitched even more for Mott than James, but without the same level of success.
Stahr has made seven starts and tossed 31.1 innings, but has only struck out 27 batters while walking 22. He has a 4.88 ERA. His last start came on April 30, when he want 3.2 innings and gave up eight runs in a loss to Lansing Community College.
Jay Harris, Northland College (Byron) — The former Eagle has not seen the field much for a Northland team which has struggled mightily in 2022. Most of the trees the Lumberjacks have tried to fell have landed on them and they’ve limped along to a 4-24 record thus far.
Harris is hitting .136 in his 22 at-bats, though, thanks to a solid batting eye, his on-base percentage is at a much healthier — if still not eye-popping — .321
