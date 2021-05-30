Clarkston man wins first annual Shi-Tri

OWOSSO — Nearly 140 people took part in the first annual Shiawassee Triathlon May 23.
The event was organized by Fitness Coliseum and the Friends of the Shiawassee River.
Participants kicked off the race with a run, trekking from Fitness Coliseum, 210 Water St., to McCurdy Park in Corunna. From there, participants switched to kayaks and paddled back to Owosso, exiting the river near Jerome Avenue before completing the bicycle portion of the event, which also wrapped up at Fitness Coliseum.
A total of 136 people, ranging in age from 11 to 75, participated in the race, which drew participants from throughout Michigan, including competitors from Oxford, Brighton, Saugatuck and Grand Rapids, and even some from as far away as Chattanooga, Tennessee.
The overall winner was Derrick Fries, of Clarkston, with a time of 1:35:00. He was followed by Correy Ewald, of Owosso, at 1:43:36, and Gregory Osmer, of Owosso, at 1:43:49.
The overall female winner was Brittany Johnson, of Gowen, with a time of 2:38:31.
In the youth group (ages 17 and under), Jameson Baker, of Dimondale, finished in 2:38:31, followed by Madeline Baker, of Dimondale, at 2:52:27, and David Peterson, of Owosso, at 2:56:47.
Fries, 67, has competed in hundreds of triathlons and is a retired USA Cycle Race Director.
“The first annual Shi-Tri was a huge success, extremely well organized, and had tons of wonderful volunteers,” said Fries. “As a competitor, the run course was smooth and beautiful. The kayak leg required lots of strategy with the low water level, but was surrounded with much wildlife and scenery. I greatly enjoyed the bike course, with its rolling hills and the mostly rural roads. Due to the design of the course and the unique order of events, this race is one of my most favorite events ever!” Fries added he most certainly will participate in the Shi-Tri event next year, and is “already looking forward to it.”
“We look forward to bringing the event back bigger and better next year!” said Brianna Carroll, owner/operator of Fitness Coliseum. “Triathletes and volunteers alike experienced a unique event in a vibrant community this past Sunday. I could not be happier about how everything turned out. There was a major sense of community and fun in the air all day. It was truly amazing to hear people say they were already looking forward to next year.”
Friends of the Shiawassee River Executive Director Lorraine Austin agreed, and said the event is a great way for residents to enjoy the river.
“The Friends are truly proud to help put on this first-time event,” Austin said. The proceeds from the endeavor will be split between the Friends and the Fitness Coliseum. The dollars headed our way will go toward improvements to help everyone enjoy our treasured Shiawassee. Our gratitude to all who worked so hard to make this dream a reality.”
Next year’s event is currently scheduled for May 22, 2022.
For a full list of participant times, visit athlinks.com/event/330784/results/event/905689/results.
