CARSON CITY — New Lothrop senior Brady Birchmeier is now just one double away from tying Drew Henson’s state record for career doubles.
Birchmeier leveled three doubles, along with two home runs, during New Lothrop’s 11-0, 12-0 sweep of Carson City-Crystal Wednesday.
He now has 67 career doubles — 27 this season. Henson’s record is 68. The single-season record is 32.
In Game 1 vs. Carson City-Crystal Wednesday, Birchmeier lined a home run and a double, driving in two runs. Grayson Orr had two doubles and two RBIs as well for the Hornets. Alex Henige pitched a one-hitter through five innings with eight strikeouts and no walks.
In the nightcap, Birchmeier drove in five runs, with a three-run homer and two doubles. He now has 12 homers for the season. Orr also rapped two doubles and earned the pitching win, throwing a one-hitter with seven strikeouts over five innings.
No. 6-ranked New Lothrop (33-4) closed its regular season with the sweep. The team will play its Division 3 district semifinal against No. 3 Hemlock (20-6-1) at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Chesaning. The winner will play either No. 4 Chesaning (27-3-1) or Montrose at 3 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
Corunna’s Crowe just misses state cut
BATH — Corunna senior golfer Nick Crowe missed the state-qualifying cut by just two strokes Wednesday.
The top three teams earned berths to the upcoming state finals as full teams. Lansing Catholic reigned as the regional champ at 333. Hanover Horton was second with an identical 333, with Jackson Lumen Christi third at 338.
Individual state qualifiers not on qualifying teams were Ethan Swenson of Bath (71), Eliot Strahan of Blissfield (79) and Cameron Bozyk of Adrian Madison (80). Crowe finished 10th overall with an 82.
Ovid-Elsie finished fifth in the team standings (365). The Marauders were led by Tyler Bancroft and Clay Wittenberg, who each shot 88. Adam Barton carded an 89 and Brayden Phillips shot 100.
Perry was sixth at 366. Jack Lamb placed 11th overall with an 83. Keaton Lantis shot 91, while Caleb Woerner fired a 94. Ryan Harris shot 98.
Laingsburg was eighth at 386. The Wolfpack’s Eli Woodruff was 17th with an 86. Sean Divine shot 96, Brayden Thomas shot 98 and Seth Sivak carded a 106.
Corunna scored a 398 for ninth. After Crowe came Blake Rowe with a 95. Andrew Garrett shot 105 and Payton Brown shot 116.
Durand was 16th with a 447. Kyle Stroub shot 101. Jacob Johnson shot 107, followed by Conner Thompson (119) and Owen Stout (120).
Owosso’s Mazza 33rd at D2 regionals
ST. JOHNS — Jon Mazza of Owosso finished 33rd at Wednesday’s Division 2 regional golf tournament at The Emerald in St. Johns.
Mazza, a sophomore, shot an 87. Ryan Dahl of Owosso was 59th with a 93, while Tucker Lewis finished 69th with a 100 and Camden Barnhill finished 76th at 107.
Flint Powers was first in the team standings with a 303. Also qualifying for the state meet as full teams were DeWitt, second at 307, and Williamston, third at 308.
Individual state qualifiers were Linden’s Andrew Skellenger (73), Haslett’s Luke Blattert (74) and Jeffrey Sager of Alma (76).
New Lothrop eighth in D4 regional
CAPAC — New Lothrop finished eighth out of 11 teams at Wednesday’s Division 4 regional at Holly Meadows Golf Course.
The Hornets shot 456. Jan Rehacek had a team-low 93 for New Lothrop for 13th place. Joe Bitterman shot 118, Zack Graves shot 121 and Max Spencer shot 124.
Saginaw Nouvel Catholic was first at 330 with Saginaw Valley Lutheran second at 374 and Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port third at 391.
SOFTBALL
Laingsburg stretches win streak to 13
DANSVILLE — Laingsburg stretched its winning streak to 13 games by sweeping Dansville 15-10, 7-0 Wednesday.
The Wolfpack completed a 12-4 run through the Central Michigan Athletic Conference and finished the regular season at 23-6.
Laingsburg senior Hailey Bila cracked two home runs, including her fifth grand slam of the season, racking up eight RBIs in Game 1. Bila, batting 3-for-4, also tripled. Madison Wagner batted 4-for-5 with two homers, a triple and two RBIs. Ashley Bila and Ella Merrell each had three hits, with Ashley Bila tagging a double and three RBIs.
Kailey Cataline got the pitching win. She worked 5 2/3 innings and gave up nine runs on 10 hits. She struck out six and walked two. Addyson Buchin got the save, working 1 1/3 innings. Buchin allowed one hit and struck out two.
In Game 2, Buchin pitched a six-hit shutout with five strikeouts and no walks.
Hailey Bila hit her 14th home run of the season, a solo shot. Cataline batted 3-for-4, while Ashley Bila and Wagner each had two hits.
Laingsburg will battle Durand Friday at 1 p.m. in a Division 3 district semifinal at Laingsburg. With a win, the Wolfpack would move on to the 5 p.m. district finals against Ovid-Elsie or Byron.
Perry sweeps Corunna
CORUNNA — Perry swept Corunna Wednesday on the road. The Ramblers won the first game 12-6 and took the nightcap 9-2.
Sara Austin was the winning pitcher in the first game. Austin allowed eight hits over seven innings, striking out nine and walking two.
Olivia Winans poked four hits for the Ramblers and drove in three runs. Ella Kloeckner had three hits and three RBIs. Rain Tharnish and Teagen Hallock also had three hits.
Corunna’s Gracie Crowe had three hits while Kira Patrick had two hits and two RBIs.
Addy Henry took the loss while striking out five and walking one. She gave up 17 hits.
In Game 2, Madison Ralston and Maddison Kloeckner combined to pitch a five-hitter for Perry.
Ella Kloeckner drove in four runs for the Ramblers. Ralston had two hits.
Hailey Throne and Maddie Shuster each batted 1-for-3 for Corunna with an RBI while Patrick doubled.
Shuster took the loss, pitching six innings with four strikeouts and three walks.
