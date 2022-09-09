OWOSSO — Coming off an 8-2 season and a runner-up finish in the Flint Metro League, Owosso is looking for more success in 2022.
The Trojans graduated 10 swimmers — among them, multiple record-setter Macy Irelan — but will be led by four senior captains. One of those captains is Amanda Brainerd, a state qualifier in the 50-yard freestyle and 100 breaststroke. Brainerd set the school record in the breaststroke and went on to place 12th in the state in that event.
“She’ll be looking to get back there,” Owosso coach Andrew Murray siaid. “Kate Grinnell qualified in the 200 free and swam at the state finals last year as well. And we have some other talented swimmers. Lily Usher, Sophie Voss, Lily Pumford. They all have some pretty big goals.”
Besides placing second in the conference in the 200 free and 500 free, Grinnell was a key relay swimmer along with Brainerd.
Brainerd and Grinnell also helped Owosso finish 11th in the state in the 200 free relay and 15th in the 400 free relay.
Voss won the 500 free and 100 breaststroke against Corunna to begin the dual meet season, while Usher won the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke. Lily Pumford has looked good in the 200 individual medley and in the relays as well.
The addition of three divers this season — Cassidy Jones, Jalyn Miller and Caroline Harper — will also bolster the squad.
Murray said Owosso’s season goals are still being made.
“We’re still working on those, I think,” Murray said. “We turned over a lot of seniors. We’ve got a lot of talented swimmers coming back. And we have a lot of swimmers who are going to step up and take a new role on the team.”
Owosso placed second in the Flint Metro League Championships a season ago but graduated
“We should get back to the state meet, hopefully in some relays, and we had a strong finish at the conference meet,” Murray said. “We think if we take care of ourselves, everything else will fall into place.”
Last year: 8-2, second in Flint Metro League
Key returners: Amanda Brainerd, Sr., Lily Usher, Sr.; Kate Grinnell, Sr.; Sophie Voss, Sr.
Key newcomers: Cassidy Jones, Jalyn Miller, Caroline Harper.
Outlook: Amanda Brainerd returns and was a first-team All-Flint Metro League swimmer in both the 50-yard freestyle and 100 breaststroke for Owosso. The senior also set a school record in the breaststroke and had a hand in Owosso breaking school record in the 400 free relay. Brainerd placed 12th in the state in the 100 breastroke. She and Grinnell helped Owosso finish 11th in the state in the 200 free relay and 15th in the state in the 400 free relay. Brainerd and Grinnell were also a part of the Trojans’ second-place 400 free relay team at the Flint Metro Championships. Brainerd, along with Usher, also helped Owosso place second in the 200 medley relay at the conference meet. Grinnell was second in the league in the 200 free and 500 free.
Last year: sixth in Flint Metro League
Key returners: Emma Kirkey, Jr.; Jazzmin Evans, Sr.; Amy Vovcsko, Jr.; Kaylee Siddens, Sr.
Outlook: Kirkey will be shooting for her third straight state finals qualifying season off the diving board for the Cavaliers. She was third in the Flint Metro League at the conference championships. Vovcsko placed sixth in the 200 free at last season’s Flint Metro Championships while Siddens placed eighth in the 200 I.M. Evans will be a key freestyle swimmer for the Cavaliers.
