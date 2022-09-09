OWOSSO — Coming off an 8-2 season and a runner-up finish in the Flint Metro League, Owosso is looking for more success in 2022.

The Trojans graduated 10 swimmers — among them, multiple record-setter Macy Irelan — but will be led by four senior captains. One of those captains is Amanda Brainerd, a state qualifier in the 50-yard freestyle and 100 breaststroke. Brainerd set the school record in the breaststroke and went on to place 12th in the state in that event.

