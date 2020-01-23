NEW LOTHROP — New Lothrop hosted a home dual where they continued their undefeated MMAC streak improving to 5-0 on the season.
New Lothrop began the night with a 66-12 win over Chesaning and closed with a 72-6 win over Byron.
The Hornets finished the night with 13 pins and featured 2-0 outings from Andrew Krupp (130), Cam Orr (215), Isiah Pasik (285), Jackson Knieper (140) and Justin Henry Helnick (145).
Corunna splits
Metro quad
CORUNNA — Corunna finished 1-1 at its quad meet Wednesday night.
The Cavs lost to Clio 39-37 before defeating Flushing 42-36.
Corunna had several wrestlers finish 2-0 on the night including: D’Angelo Campos (112), Decklan Davis (119), Xavier Anderson (145), Ty Anderson (152), Matt Weiss (171), and Aiden Buckley (189).
