DURAND — Durand starting libero Avery Gilson missed Tuesday’s volleyball match against Montrose with an injured knee, but Samantha Leydig stepped up to fill the defensive role nicely.
Leydig had 19 digs, three aces and one kill and the Railroaders swept Montrose 25-14, 25-19, 30-25 in Mid-Michigan Activities Conference play.
“The entire team worked hard and achieved victory by staying positive and communicating,” Durand coach Cassandra Maynard said.
Sydney Spaulding had nine kills, 15 digs and three aces for Durand. Sydney Leydig had 24 assists to go with eight digs and two aces. Raegan Taylor had four kills, four aces and 10 digs, while Gabby Keeler had three kills, three aces and two blocks. Shianne Root had three kills and two blocks.
FLINT — Morrice downed Flint Hamady in four games Tuesday as the Orioles improved to 4-0 in the Genesee Area Conference Blue Division and 7-9-1 overall.
“Only rostering eight (players), due to injuries and illness, it was a close one,” Morrice coach Brandy Gutting said.
Kaylee McGowan had five kills and three blocks for the Orioles. Alexa Rose had three kills while Kenzie Doerner had eight assists and Payton Gutting had three aces.
PERRY — Freshman Rylee Price had four kills and junior Zenna Leitelt had four aces, nine assists and two kills to lift Perry past Vermontville Maple Valley 25-14, 25-17, 25-18 Tuesday.
It was the Ramblers’ first Greater Lansing Activities Conference victory.
Senior Bri Pung had 12 digs and two aces for Perry. Albri Larner dealt three aces with six assists. Celina McFarland had 11 digs and three aces. Sian Palmer added three kills and four aces.
NORTH BRANCH — Lawrence Colbert led the Byron boys cross country team at Tuesday’s North Branch Invitational.
Colbert finished 51st in 22 minutes, 44.34 seconds. Right behind in 52nd was teammate Andon Prestonise in 23:00.38.
The Eagles finished eighth with 200 points. Rounding out the Eagles’ scoring was Nathan Hooley (62nd, 24:56.97), Luke Lane (65th, 27:41.84) and Daniel Fondren (66th, 28:00.27).
The team champion was Lapeer with 37 points, paced by race winner Connor Martin (16:31.11). Ubly was second with 57.
Byron only brought four girls runners and did not score as a team. Kaja Selving was 38th in 26:07.15 for the Eagles, followed by Kory Colbert (42nd, 26:41.57), Karsyn Dix (43rd, 26:46.49) and Claire Shettler (49th, 27:55.79).
Lapeer again was the team winner with 29 points, but North Branch’s Karlie Schlaud won the race in 20:25.81.
